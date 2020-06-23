INROADS Appoints Rosa Nuñez to National Board of Directors

For 50 years, INROADS has delivered innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. It is the largest national nonprofit dedicated to training and developing underserved talent with offices across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"Rosa is an incredible leader in the D&I field, and we are so glad to have her on our National Board of Directors," said Forest T. Harper Jr., INROADS president and CEO. "Because she has led so many innovative efforts focused on diversity and inclusion, we believe that her ingenuity and knowledge will help us train and build a diverse-by-design future workforce."

Throughout the many years of her career, Nuñez has developed a major platform in the field of diversity and inclusion. She is a top leader in the communications industry, laying the groundwork for many initiatives and programs across the United States.

"Diversity and inclusion programs provide an important understanding for the platforms of recruitment and development," said Nuñez. "INROADS has an opportunity to increase trained and diverse talent in Fortune 500 companies, and I am pleased to be able to assist this organization as a board member and supporter."

In her current role at Foley Hoag LLP, a law firm representing public and private clients worldwide, she provides leadership and guidance to the company and its clients in the area of diversity and inclusion. In her previous roles, Nuñez was responsible for developing and executing Burson Cohn & Wolfe's D&I strategies. She started her D&I career at Accenture, where she had a long tenure as part of the organization's Global Inclusion & Diversity team. In 2015, while at Omnicom Media Group, she designed, implemented and led a multi-year D&I strategy. Her work and personal efforts have been recognized across the industry.

Nuñez will serve on INROADS' National Board of Directors for a three-year board term, working with the board member team to advance the organization's mission to support and develop talented youth across the nation.

For more information about INROADS, its programs and how to become connected to the nonprofit, visit www.INROADS.org.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that affects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has placed students in more than 135,000 paid internships throughout its history and graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves nearly 1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

