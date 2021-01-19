INROADS' College Links Program Launches In New Cities

INROADS partnership with varying community partners has helped introduce the College Links program in new markets across the U.S., such as the L3Harris College Links Program in Orlando and the L3Harris College Links Program in Dallas. On January 23, 2021, INROADS College Links is hosting its Virtual Spring Kickoff at 12:00 p.m. EST for its newest cities — Oakland, Orlando and Minneapolis. The program is also expanding in Newark and Dallas. Visit www.INROADS.org/CollegeLinksKickoff to attend the virtual event, and sign up to become a College Links High School Scholar at CollegeLinks.INROADS.org .

"We welcome College Links to our community," said Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. "Helping students build skills so they are competitive and successful in internships will ensure a bright future for many in Orange County."

INROADS' community partners aid in furthering the mission of College Links by partnering and sponsoring various aspects of the program. Partners and speakers for the January 23 virtual event include AT&T, JPMorgan Chase, L3Harris, NFL 49er Arik Armstead of the Armstead Academic Project, Orlando Magic Community Ambassador Bo Outlaw, P&G, UnitedHealth Group and Zoetis. These partners and speakers are committed to help impact the lives of diverse minority students and encourage them to pursue their dreams.

"INROADS is thrilled to expand College Links to more cities to virtually train our diverse by design high school scholars," said Andrea Johnson-Lee, National Director of College Links and Midwest Regional Director of Programs at INROADS. "We recognize the virtual shift that has to take place for our minority students to learn. This will be an incredible opportunity for our future leaders to gain training and develop their talents early for long-term economic and social impact."

"INROADS is proud to collaborate with our partners for the expansion of College Links to give opportunities for underrepresented high school scholars around the nation. The next generation of leaders start right here at College Links, and we would not be able to accomplish this growth without the generous support of our partners in the community," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., INROADS president and CEO.

College Links is currently in Atlanta, Chicago, Cincinnati, Washington DC, Newark, Oakland, Orlando, Minneapolis and Dallas with plans to expand to 25 cities in the next three years. For more information, www.INROADS.org.

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. Today, INROADS is credited with establishing the Black middle class. INROADS is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underserved and underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has placed students in more than 154,000 paid internships throughout its history, and graduated more than 40,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves 800-1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at www.INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

SOURCE INROADS Inc.

Related Links

http://www.inroads.org

