INROADS Extends Collaboration With Johns Hopkins Carey Business School To Create A Pipeline For Diverse Business Leadership

The INROADS/Carey Business School collaboration supports the annual Summer Business Academy that provides talented rising college juniors and seniors with exposure to insights to prepare them to pursue an MBA and impactful careers in business. Additionally, the program offers participants a robust learning environment to enhance their knowledge of business education and professional development.

This year's cohort will be hosted virtually by Johns Hopkins Carey Business School from June 6, 2021 through June 12, 2021. For more information, visit

https://carey.jhu.edu/partnerships/summer-business-academy.

"There is great value in preparing our students to compete at all levels, including the acquisition of advanced degrees. For more than 50 years we have been committed to racial equity by providing diverse students the skills needed to have impactful careers. In support of Johns Hopkins, we leverage the INROADS talent pool as well as the dozens of relationships we have with HBCUs to identify and attract high-performing students into this program, giving our students an advantage when seeking an MBA education and business leadership skills," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc.

The INROADS/Johns Hopkins University Summer Business Academy is a dynamic and robust learning experience that establishes a foundation for effective leadership and business management. The engaging content is designed to provide them with an immersive experience. Sessions include the following topics: Leadership Using StrengthFinder; Design Thinking; ABC's of Organizational Life; Business Communications; Minority Manager: Power & Politics; and so much more. The 2021 Summer Business Academy will conclude with each student participating in the Elevator Pitch Competition and presenting their case studies for solving real business problems that they will develop as part of their teamwork exercises.

About INROADS

INROADS is the world's largest nonprofit organization committed to developing the leadership of talented and underrepresented youth. With more than 30,000 alumni worldwide, INROADS has contributed to increases in the number of C-suite executives in corporate America. Founded in 1979, INROADS' record of impact extends more than 50 years. For more information, visit https://INROADS.org/.

About Johns Hopkins Carey Business School

Grounded in the Johns Hopkins' legacy of excellence and research, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School shapes business leaders who seize opportunity, inspire change, and create lasting value. We bring a modern business perspective to Johns Hopkins by shaping leaders who build for what's next™ in the global marketplace. Our full-time, part-time, and online MBA and MS degrees in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. are data driven and built to compete in the global marketplace. Our faculty are thought leaders, trailblazing what's next in the business world and in the classroom. And at Carey, we learn by doing. Our experiential learning courses immerse students from Baltimore to Belize and beyond. For more information, visit carey.jhu.edu.

