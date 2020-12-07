INROADS Wins 5-Year GSA Schedule Contract Supplying Diverse, Underrepresented Talent To The Government Sector

"Earning GSA distinction represents a major milestone for INROADS. It provides us with the ability to engage with governmental agencies — and expose our students to career opportunities — in ways that lifts everyone," says Forest T. Harper, Jr., president and CEO, INROADS, Inc.

"My INROADS experience at the Pentagon helped raise my sealing as a student and activist. The ability to work for the Department of Defense for three summers helped me get internships, jobs and scholarships," says Evan Malbrough, Georgia State University alumnus, and INROADS alumnus. "The skills I learned at the DOD and through INROADS gave me tools I needed to found the Georgia Youth Poll Worker project and recruit 1,000 students to be poll workers. My time at INROADS helped me become a leader working towards the betterment of my community."

The U.S General Services Administration has re-organizing its Human Resources (HR) and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) 738 X in support of the government-wide Category Management goals of reducing contract redundancy, increasing cost savings and streamlining the acquisition process.

These HR MAS 738 X Schedule has made it easier for customer agencies to access programs like INROADS to identify and access human capital services solutions. By using the full spectrum of human capital professional service providers, customers will be able to award contracts and task orders more efficiently, ultimately providing greater opportunities for providers in their designated area of expertise.

For more about INROADS GSA Contract:

Special Item Number: 595-21 Agency Human Capital Strategy, Policy and Operational Planning

Contract Number: 47QREA20D000A

Contract Period: January 8, 2020 through January 7, 2025

Contractor: INROADS, Inc.

10 S. Broadway, Ste. 300

Saint Louis, MO 63102

Phone: (404) 557-0027

E-Mail: [email protected]

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. Today, INROADS is credited with establishing the Black middle class. With more than 40,000 alumni, INROADS is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underserved and underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has placed students in more than 154,000 paid internships throughout its history, and graduated more than 40,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves 800-1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

