Insala Appoints Vicki Foley as CEO

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Insala, a leading global provider of talent development and career management solutions, is very pleased to announce the selection of Vicki Foley as CEO, effective July 19. Vicki succeeds Phillip Roark, Insala co-founder and CEO for 25 years.

Ms. Foley has extensive experience in the human capital solutions industry. Her experience and expertise in HR technology, global business development, and product innovation uniquely qualifies her for this key position with Insala. Throughout her career, she has worked for premier companies including LHH, ABB and Hyatt Hotels. Recently, she has been responsible for portfolios of Fortune 100 clients, building practice area capabilities, and overall business delivery in leadership roles. Foley holds an MA Organizational Psychology and a BS in Business Administration. She has held Board Chair roles for non-profits and continues to give back to communities in this capacity.

"I want to extend my gratitude to Mr. Roark for his vision and leadership and wish him much success as he embarks on his passion as a social entrepreneur. Under Mr. Roark's leadership, Insala provided technology to more than 7,500 companies, and positively impacted more than 3,000,000 leaders and employees. I welcome Ms. Foley who will further build on Insala's vision to improve careers and lives with innovative technology solutions." Said Maan Hamdan, Chairman of the Board of Insala.

"Vicki is highly respected in the human capital industry and has consulted to hundreds of global organizations. She will be an excellent leader leveraging her professional experience and passion for the industry," said Roark.

"I am honored to join Insala as its next CEO and work with such a talented team," said Ms. Foley. "Insala's success has always been rooted in its robust SaaS platform. Insala has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on this foundation, innovate for the future utilizing AI, and expand its ecosystem. My focus is on continuing to evolve the company's strategy and solutions while delivering on Insala's commitment to maximize long-term value."

Insala remains dedicated to its mission of enhancing careers and promoting organizational success by investing in product development, modernization of existing technologies, and expanding the team to better serve clients as the need for HR and Work Technology demand increases.

About Insala

Insala is a leading global provider of talent development and career management solutions. Through innovative web-based SaaS technology, Insala partners with organizations to focus on employee development at every stage of the employment lifecycle by providing solutions for career development, mentoring, coaching, career transition, and alumni programs. For more information, visit https://www.insala.com .

