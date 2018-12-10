'Insane' Growth Leads to Sharper Focus for Supplement Brand

HARRISON, Ark., Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insane Labz®, a nutritional supplement company with a brand that is themed around horror characters and stories, announced today that they are taking over operations of Innovative Formulations, an FDA Registered and cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Processes) Certified manufacturer, also based in Harrison.

Innovative Formulations previously served as a contract manufacturer for dozens of well-known supplement brands, sold in stores and online all over the world. However, the contract manufacturing role required Innovative Formulations to prioritize and balance the expectations of all client brands - sometimes, to the detriment of its largest customer, Insane Labz®.

"As we've grown the Insane Labz® brand, we recognized that the best way for us to meet the needs of our retail partners and online buyers was to shift to a just-in-time manufacturing (JITM) model. We knew that Innovative Formulations could meet the highest quality expectations we set for them; however, with other clients to consider, they weren't able to deliver the multiple, mid-sized orders that a JITM model required," said Dustin LeBleu, Founder and CEO of both companies. "After several meetings with our team, we decided that the growth we've seen at Insane Labz® could only be sustained by taking over the manufacturing operations."

Insane Labz® expects improvements in manufacturing efficiency, reduced turn times and lower transportation costs to allow a more agile response to changes in domestic and international markets. New products are constantly being developed and credited to the company's mascot "The Mad Chemist," who sends personal notes to online buyers and is featured in company marketing and literature.

For more information about Insane Labz®, contact company spokesperson, Travis Sullivan at legal@insanelabz.com.

Insane Labz® is a fast-growing nutritional supplement brand based in Harrison, Arkansas. Their flagship product, Psychotic® pre-workout, is a potent pre-workout powder, created for those who need intense energy and focus for their workouts and other demanding physical or mental activities. Their complete line includes energy, recovery, growth and specialty formulas, in addition to unique apparel and accessories. Visit insanelabz.com for more information.

