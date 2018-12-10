Insane Labz Flexes Its Muscles With New Product Release

HARRISON, Ark., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insane Labz, a lifestyle brand and nutritional supplement company themed around horror characters and stories, announced today that they are launching their long-awaited whey protein line, Insane Whey on Jan. 1, 2019.

The company's website, insanelabz.com has been accepting pre-orders since Dec. 15, 2018. "After our premium flagship pre-workout, Psychotic Gold, this has been the biggest pre-launch in our company's history," said head of marketing, Jordan Edmonson. "We are looking forward to getting Insane Whey into the hands, and shaker cups, of our customers and retail partners."

The launch of Insane Whey has been in the works for some time. "The logistics of setting up a manufacturing line for the volume of protein needed to meet demand has taken months of planning and execution by our team, as well as a significant investment by our company," said Founder & CEO, Dustin LeBleu. "We think that our customers will appreciate the incredible flavors and premium quality of the finished result. Our initial launch will include Chocolate, Vanilla and Strawberries & Cream flavors, all of which taste great and mix smooth."

Customers who wish to purchase Insane Whey, and retailers who wish to carry it, may contact the company on their website. For more information about Insane Labz®, contact company spokesperson, Travis Sullivan at legal@insanelabz.com.

