INSBANK Parent, InsCorp, Inc., Reports Quarterly Earnings

"While the latter part of the quarter saw some affected business clients resume operations, other industries remain muted while the pandemic prolongs," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "Until such time as there is clarity around the virus, the duration of its impact on the economy, and the extent of legislative and regulatory response to this emerging crisis, we plan to prudently add to reserves while we work with borrowers on a case-by-case basis to navigate dynamic challenges."

As previously reported, roughly 20% of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans originated by INSBANK were provided to new business customers. While PPP loan disbursements also contributed to aggregate deposit growth, new commercial deposit account relationships helped fuel $22.9 million of deposit growth during the quarter.

"Despite the challenges facing the banking industry, our team has remained focused on executing our plans for core deposit growth and expansion of business lines, a couple of which are fintech ventures," continued Rieniets. "In many ways this pandemic will challenge traditional banking, and those financial institutions, like INSBANK, with forward-looking business models and cultures should emerge with a competitive advantage."

Highlights of the quarter included:

Yield on assets was 4.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 5.03% for the same period in 2019.

compared to 5.03% for the same period in 2019. Cost of interest-bearing funding was 1.48% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreasing from 1.78% for the same period in 2019.

decreasing from 1.78% for the same period in 2019. Efficiency ratio was 59.6% at June 30, 2020 , comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 62.8%.

, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 62.8%. Non-Interest Expense to Total Assets was 1.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 , slightly lower than 1.86% for the same period in 2019 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.65%.

, slightly lower than 1.86% for the same period in 2019 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.65%. Assets per employee remained strong at $12.86 million , compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.20 million .

, compared to the FDIC peer group of . Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 0.06% for the same period in 2019.

compared to 0.06% for the same period in 2019. The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.30%, slightly higher than the bank's FDIC peer group average of 1.25%.

Annualized return on tangible common equity for the second quarter was 5.18%

Tangible book value increased $0.21 to $16.85 during the quarter by virtue of retained earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking and Medquity are both divisions of INSBANK. TMA Medical Banking provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association, while Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals beyond the scope of Tennessee, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)





























June 30

December 31,

June 30









2020

2019

2019 Assets















Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 4,986

$ 5,342

$ 3,386 Interest Bearing Deposits



32,297

27,418

45,100 Securities





23,508

20,996

20,638



















Loans





500,025

469,172

438,003 Allowance for Loan Losses

(6,480)

(5,380)

(5,102) Net Loans





493,545

463,792

432,901



















Premises and Equipment, net

13,831

13,982

14,070 Bank Owned Life Insurance

9,989

9,865

9,737 Restricted Equity Securities

6,299

5,866

5,064 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net

1,091

1,091

1,091 Other Assets





8,090

5,022

4,885



















Total Assets





$ 593,636

$ 553,374

$ 536,872



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Liabilities















Deposits















Non-interest-bearing



$ 66,773

$ 34,854

$ 34,757 Interest-bearing



397,941

402,118

390,427 Total Deposits



464,714

436,972

425,184



















Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

49,000

49,000

46,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund 8,400







Subordinated Debentures



15,000

15,000

15,000 Federal Funds Purchased





-



Other Liabilities



6,079

3,404

4,228 Total Liabilities





543,193

504,376

490,412



















Shareholders' Equity













Common Stock



31,155

30,993

30,865 Accumulated Retained Earnings

18,948

17,944

15,583 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 340

61

12 Total Stockholders' Equity

50,443

48,998

46,460 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 593,636

$ 553,374

$ 536,872



















Tangible Book Value



$ 16.85

$ 16.32

$ 15.59

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)





























Six Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Six Months Ended









June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019



















Interest Income



11,780

24,941

12,229 Interest Expense



3,975

8,872

4,328 Net Interest Income



$ 7,805

$ 16,069

$ 7,901 Provision for Loan Losses



1,100

725

400 Non-Interest Income













Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 103

154

70 Residential Mortgage Services -

4



Bank Owned Life Insurance

124

253

125 Sale of Government Guaranteed Loans -

384

- Other





383

600

219 Non-Interest Expense













Salaries and Benefits

3,137

6,023

2,834 Occupancy and equipment

584

1,160

545 Data Processing



270

499

249 Marketing and Advertising

152

379

171 Other





983

1,988

1,081 Net income from Operations

2,189

6,690

3,035



















Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt 478

956

478 Income Before Income Taxes

1,711

5,734

2,557 Income Tax Expense



(430)

(1,207)

(686) Net Income





$ 1,281

$ 4,527

$ 1,871



















Return on Weighted Average Common Shares $ 0.44

$ 1.55

$ 0.64

