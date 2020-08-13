INSBANK Parent, InsCorp, Inc., Reports Quarterly Earnings

Deposit Growth Follows PPP Loans to New Clients

Aug 13, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, Inc., parent company of INSBANK (OTCQX: IBTN), today reported 2nd quarter earnings of $548,000, or $0.19 per share. Quarterly earnings for the Nashville-based lender were down $420,000, or $0.14 per share, versus those of the same period the prior year. Contributing to this decline, the bank added $800,000 to its provision for loan loss reserves during the quarter, compared to $175,000 in the same period the prior year. In addition to the reserve expense, a decline in net interest margin contributed to reduced operating earnings. Year-to-date earnings totaled $1,281,000, or $0.44 per share.

"While the latter part of the quarter saw some affected business clients resume operations, other industries remain muted while the pandemic prolongs," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "Until such time as there is clarity around the virus, the duration of its impact on the economy, and the extent of legislative and regulatory response to this emerging crisis, we plan to prudently add to reserves while we work with borrowers on a case-by-case basis to navigate dynamic challenges."

As previously reported, roughly 20% of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans originated by INSBANK were provided to new business customers. While PPP loan disbursements also contributed to aggregate deposit growth, new commercial deposit account relationships helped fuel $22.9 million of deposit growth during the quarter.

"Despite the challenges facing the banking industry, our team has remained focused on executing our plans for core deposit growth and expansion of business lines, a couple of which are fintech ventures," continued Rieniets. "In many ways this pandemic will challenge traditional banking, and those financial institutions, like INSBANK, with forward-looking business models and cultures should emerge with a competitive advantage."

Highlights of the quarter included:

  • Yield on assets was 4.38% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 5.03% for the same period in 2019.
  • Cost of interest-bearing funding was 1.48% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 decreasing from 1.78% for the same period in 2019.
  • Efficiency ratio was 59.6% at June 30, 2020, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 62.8%.
  • Non-Interest Expense to Total Assets was 1.78% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, slightly lower than 1.86% for the same period in 2019 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.65%.
  • Assets per employee remained strong at $12.86 million, compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.20 million.
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to 0.06% for the same period in 2019.
  • The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.30%, slightly higher than the bank's FDIC peer group average of 1.25%.
  • Annualized return on tangible common equity for the second quarter was 5.18%
  • Tangible book value increased $0.21 to $16.85 during the quarter by virtue of retained earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income.

About INSBANK 

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking and Medquity are both divisions of INSBANK.  TMA Medical Banking provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association, while Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals beyond the scope of Tennessee, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(000's)

(unaudited)















June 30

December 31,

June 30





2020

2019

2019

Assets







Cash and Cash Equivalents

$                              4,986

$                                5,342

$                              3,386

Interest Bearing Deposits

32,297

27,418

45,100

Securities


23,508

20,996

20,638










Loans


500,025

469,172

438,003

  Allowance for Loan Losses

(6,480)

(5,380)

(5,102)

Net Loans


493,545

463,792

432,901










Premises and Equipment, net

13,831

13,982

14,070

Bank Owned Life Insurance

9,989

9,865

9,737

Restricted Equity Securities

6,299

5,866

5,064

Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net

1,091

1,091

1,091

Other Assets


8,090

5,022

4,885










  Total Assets


$                          593,636

$                           553,374

$                          536,872










Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Liabilities







  Deposits







     Non-interest-bearing

$                            66,773

$                             34,854

$                            34,757

     Interest-bearing

397,941

402,118

390,427

     Total Deposits

464,714

436,972

425,184










  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

49,000

49,000

46,000

  Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund

8,400



  Subordinated Debentures

15,000

15,000

15,000

  Federal Funds Purchased


-

  Other Liabilities

6,079

3,404

4,228

Total Liabilities


543,193

504,376

490,412










Shareholders' Equity






     Common Stock

31,155

30,993

30,865

     Accumulated Retained Earnings

18,948

17,944

15,583

     Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

340

61

12

     Total Stockholders' Equity

50,443

48,998

46,460

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$                          593,636

$                           553,374

$                          536,872










Tangible Book Value

$                              16.85

$                                16.32

$                              15.59

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(000's)

(Unaudited)















Six Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2019










Interest Income

11,780

24,941

12,229

Interest Expense

3,975

8,872

4,328

Net Interest Income

$                              7,805

$                             16,069

$                              7,901

Provision for Loan Losses

1,100

725

400

Non-Interest Income






     Service Charges on Deposit Accounts

103

154

70

     Residential Mortgage Services

-

4

     Bank Owned Life Insurance

124

253

125

     Sale of Government Guaranteed Loans

-

384

-

     Other


383

600

219

Non-Interest Expense






     Salaries and Benefits

3,137

6,023

2,834

     Occupancy and equipment

584

1,160

545

     Data Processing

270

499

249

     Marketing and Advertising

152

379

171

     Other


983

1,988

1,081

Net income from Operations

2,189

6,690

3,035










Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt

478

956

478

Income Before Income Taxes

1,711

5,734

2,557

Income Tax Expense

(430)

(1,207)

(686)

Net Income


$                              1,281

$                                4,527

$                              1,871










Return on Weighted Average Common Shares

$                                 0.44

$                                  1.55

$                                 0.64

