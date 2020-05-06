INSBANK Parent, InsCorp, Inc., Reports Quarterly Profit Amid Pandemic Effects

Nashville Bank Approves $45 Million in Payroll Protection Program Loans for Local Businesses

News provided by

INSBANK

May 06, 2020, 17:28 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INSCORP, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: IBTN), the parent company of INSBANK, reported first quarter net income of $732,877, or $0.25 per share, for the first quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $902,525, or $0.31 per share, for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in profits was driven by two factors, both of which can be attributed to COVID19. During the quarter and due to anticipated challenges from the pandemic the Nashville-based lender added $300,000 to its loan loss reserve, increasing it from 1.15% to 1.22% of total loans outstanding. Multiple rate cuts by the Federal Reserve during the quarter contributed to a decline in net interest margin to 3.00% from 3.23% the prior quarter.

View PDF

"While we don't manage the daily operations of the bank expecting a severe economic downturn and rate shock, we do manage related risks to minimize the impact and duration of such unforeseen events," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "The bank's net interest margin, for example, is negatively impacted in the near term but should benefit from historically laddered liabilities of more than $220 million expected to reprice over the next five quarters."

Highlights for the quarter-ended March 31, 2020 include:

  • Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.68% at March 31, 2020, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 0.87%
  • Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 0.10% for the same period in 2019
  • Yield on assets was 4.42% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.72% for the same period in 2019
  • Non-interest-bearing deposits grew to $42.5 million, an increase of 15% over the past twelve months
  • Cost of interest-bearing funding was 1.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreasing from 2.03% for the same period in 2019
  • Efficiency ratio was 62.3% at March 31, 2020, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 64.7%
  • Non-Interest Expense to Total Assets was 1.92% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, slightly higher than 1.85% for the same period in 2019
  • Annualized return on tangible common equity for the first quarter was 6.10%
  • Tangible book value increased $0.32 to $16.64 during the quarter by virtue of retained earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income

As of May 1, the bank had approved 202 Cares Act Payroll Protection Program loans totaling more than $45 million. Roughly 80% of the loans were to existing customers while the remainder were made to new clients. These funds will be used by the borrowers to support more than 5,200 jobs, primarily in the greater Nashville area.

"Our team quickly implemented the bank's pandemic plan and has been focused on working with our clients to address the challenges we face together whether in the form of modifying their current business loan, getting a PPP loan approved under the CARES Act, or employing alternative protocols so that an at-risk deposit-holder could renew a CD without leaving their home or having internet access," Rieniets continued. "The first quarter of 2020 began a new era for banking and many other industries; one that will test the decisions of our past, the resolve of our present, and the innovative capacity of our future. We expect our culture of respect and credo of "Where Genuine Matters" to be more relevant than ever in this time of uncertainty," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK.

About INSBANK  

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking is a division of INSBANK which provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(000's)

(unaudited)









March 31,

December 31,

March 31,


2020

2019

2019

Assets




Cash and Cash Equivalents

$                           2,521

$                             5,342

$                           4,423

Interest Bearing Deposits

38,209

27,418

38,638

Securities

25,402

20,996

22,010







Loans

464,736

469,172

429,916

  Allowance for Loan Losses

(5,680)

(5,380)

(4,954)

Net Loans

459,056

463,792

424,962







Premises and Equipment, net

13,894

13,982

14,147

Bank Owned Life Insurance

9,927

9,865

9,674

Restricted Equity Securities

6,119

5,866

4,676

Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net

1,091

1,091

1,091

Other Assets

6,721

5,022

4,018







  Total Assets

$                       562,940

$                        553,374

$                       523,639







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




Liabilities




  Deposits





Non-interest-bearing

$                         42,576

$                           34,854

$                         37,070

Interest-bearing

399,199

402,118

372,401

Total Deposits

441,775

436,972

409,471







  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

51,000

49,000

45,000

  Subordinated Debentures

15,000

15,000

15,000

  Federal Funds Purchased

-

5,000

  Other Liabilities

5,475

3,404

3,648

Total Liabilities

513,250

504,376

478,119







Shareholders' Equity





Common Stock

30,773

30,993

30,759

Accumulated Retained Earnings

18,677

17,944

14,908

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

240

61

(147)

Total Stockholders' Equity

49,690

48,998

45,520

Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity

$                       562,940

$                        553,374

$                       523,639







Tangible Book Value

$                           16.64

$                             16.32

$                           15.23

InsCorp, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(000's)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended


March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019







Net Interest Income

$                           3,893

$                           16,069

$                           3,951

Provision for Loan Losses

300

725

225

Non-Interest Income





Service Charges on Deposit Accounts

56

154

36

Residential Mortgage Services

-

4

-

Bank Owned Life Insurance

62

253

62

Sale of Government Guaranteed Loans

-

384


Other

175

600

97

Non-Interest Expense





Salaries and Benefits

1,629

6,023

1,406

Occupancy and equipment

295

1,160

273

Data Processing

138

499

124

Marketing and Advertising

91

379

78

Other

513

1,988

565

Net income from Operations

1,220

6,690

1,475







Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt

239

956

239

Income Before Income Taxes

981

5,734

1,236

Income Tax Expense

(248)

(1,207)

(333)

Net Income

$                              733

$                             4,527

$                              903







Return on Weighted Average Common Shares

$                             0.25

$                               1.55

$                             0.31

SOURCE INSBANK

Related Links

https://www.insbanktn.com/

Also from this source

INSBANK Parent Reports Record Annual Profits...

Third Quarter Loan Growth Fuels INSBANK Profits...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

INSBANK Parent, InsCorp, Inc., Reports Quarterly Profit Amid Pandemic Effects

News provided by

INSBANK

May 06, 2020, 17:28 ET