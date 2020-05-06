INSBANK Parent, InsCorp, Inc., Reports Quarterly Profit Amid Pandemic Effects

"While we don't manage the daily operations of the bank expecting a severe economic downturn and rate shock, we do manage related risks to minimize the impact and duration of such unforeseen events," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "The bank's net interest margin, for example, is negatively impacted in the near term but should benefit from historically laddered liabilities of more than $220 million expected to reprice over the next five quarters."

Highlights for the quarter-ended March 31, 2020 include:

Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 0.68% at March 31, 2020 , comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 0.87%

, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 0.87% Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 0.10% for the same period in 2019

compared to 0.10% for the same period in 2019 Yield on assets was 4.42% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to 4.72% for the same period in 2019

compared to 4.72% for the same period in 2019 Non-interest-bearing deposits grew to $42.5 million , an increase of 15% over the past twelve months

, an increase of 15% over the past twelve months Cost of interest-bearing funding was 1.93% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 decreasing from 2.03% for the same period in 2019

decreasing from 2.03% for the same period in 2019 Efficiency ratio was 62.3% at March 31, 2020 , comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 64.7%

, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 64.7% Non-Interest Expense to Total Assets was 1.92% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 , slightly higher than 1.85% for the same period in 2019

, slightly higher than 1.85% for the same period in 2019 Annualized return on tangible common equity for the first quarter was 6.10%

Tangible book value increased $0.32 to $16.64 during the quarter by virtue of retained earnings and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income

As of May 1, the bank had approved 202 Cares Act Payroll Protection Program loans totaling more than $45 million. Roughly 80% of the loans were to existing customers while the remainder were made to new clients. These funds will be used by the borrowers to support more than 5,200 jobs, primarily in the greater Nashville area.

"Our team quickly implemented the bank's pandemic plan and has been focused on working with our clients to address the challenges we face together whether in the form of modifying their current business loan, getting a PPP loan approved under the CARES Act, or employing alternative protocols so that an at-risk deposit-holder could renew a CD without leaving their home or having internet access," Rieniets continued. "The first quarter of 2020 began a new era for banking and many other industries; one that will test the decisions of our past, the resolve of our present, and the innovative capacity of our future. We expect our culture of respect and credo of "Where Genuine Matters" to be more relevant than ever in this time of uncertainty," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking is a division of INSBANK which provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com.

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)

















March 31,

December 31,

March 31,



2020

2019

2019 Assets









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 2,521

$ 5,342

$ 4,423 Interest Bearing Deposits 38,209

27,418

38,638 Securities 25,402

20,996

22,010













Loans 464,736

469,172

429,916 Allowance for Loan Losses (5,680)

(5,380)

(4,954) Net Loans 459,056

463,792

424,962













Premises and Equipment, net 13,894

13,982

14,147 Bank Owned Life Insurance 9,927

9,865

9,674 Restricted Equity Securities 6,119

5,866

4,676 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net 1,091

1,091

1,091 Other Assets 6,721

5,022

4,018













Total Assets $ 562,940

$ 553,374

$ 523,639













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Liabilities









Deposits











Non-interest-bearing $ 42,576

$ 34,854

$ 37,070

Interest-bearing 399,199

402,118

372,401

Total Deposits 441,775

436,972

409,471













Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 51,000

49,000

45,000 Subordinated Debentures 15,000

15,000

15,000 Federal Funds Purchased



-

5,000 Other Liabilities 5,475

3,404

3,648 Total Liabilities 513,250

504,376

478,119













Shareholders' Equity











Common Stock 30,773

30,993

30,759

Accumulated Retained Earnings 18,677

17,944

14,908

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 240

61

(147)

Total Stockholders' Equity 49,690

48,998

45,520 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 562,940

$ 553,374

$ 523,639













Tangible Book Value $ 16.64

$ 16.32

$ 15.23

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

March 31, 2019













Net Interest Income $ 3,893

$ 16,069

$ 3,951 Provision for Loan Losses 300

725

225 Non-Interest Income











Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 56

154

36

Residential Mortgage Services -

4

-

Bank Owned Life Insurance 62

253

62

Sale of Government Guaranteed Loans -

384





Other 175

600

97 Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and Benefits 1,629

6,023

1,406

Occupancy and equipment 295

1,160

273

Data Processing 138

499

124

Marketing and Advertising 91

379

78

Other 513

1,988

565 Net income from Operations 1,220

6,690

1,475













Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt 239

956

239 Income Before Income Taxes 981

5,734

1,236 Income Tax Expense (248)

(1,207)

(333) Net Income $ 733

$ 4,527

$ 903













Return on Weighted Average Common Shares $ 0.25

$ 1.55

$ 0.31

