INSBANK Profits Up 54% Over Prior Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, parent company of INSBANK, reported third quarter profits of $1,169,000, or $0.40 per share. Nearing the first anniversary of launching its Private Client Group, the bank's quarterly earnings were driven by loan and deposit growth which were up roughly 18 percent over the past 12 months.

"Our 2018 goals included realizing the benefits of investments made in personnel and infrastructure in prior quarters, and we're pleased to report results consistent with those objectives," said Jim Rieniets, INSBANK President & CEO. "Our private client and treasury management teams have leveraged opportunities within both our existing portfolio and with new customers to support the bank's steady growth."

Year-to-date earnings for the Nashville-based full-service bank grew to $3,107,000, which was 54 percent higher than for the same period the prior year. Total assets of the bank at quarter-end were $510 million, a 17 percent increase over the last twelve months.

"While the duration of economic recovery, a relatively flat yield curve, and uncertainty around potential fintech disruption are factors weighing on the banking sector," Rieniets continued. "Our team remains focused on prudently supporting the Nashville community while adapting to industry changes, as we have done for the past eighteen years."

InsCorp's board of directors recently approved a semi-annual dividend of $0.10 payable on December 14, 2018 to common shareholders of record on November 23, 2018.

