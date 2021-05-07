InsCorp Reports Quarterly Profit Increase as Healthcare Brand Grows. Nashville-based Lender Resumes and Increases Dividend After Pandemic Pause
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, parent company to INSBANK (OTCQX: IBTN), today reported first quarter earnings of $1,290,000, or $0.44 per common share. This represents an increase of $482,000, or 60%, over the previous quarter, and a $557,000 increase over the same quarter the prior year. Factors contributing to the results included core loan growth; PPP loan fee income; decreased funding costs; and income recognized from interest rate hedges. "Our team members have been purposeful throughout the pandemic, allocating resources to pandemic-driven matters such as industry-specific credit challenges, PPP loans, and the Fed's zero interest rate policy, while concurrently executing innovation strategies in a rapidly-changing, technology-driven economy," said Jim Rieniets, President & CEO of INSBANK. "In the midst of the pandemic we launched our niche healthcare brand, Medquity, to promote a national presence for physician-focused lending programs that already serve clients in 15 states. Medquity offers a unique blend of industry expertise in commercial banking as well as web-driven products serving the needs of medical professionals," Rieniets continued. Steady growth of the bank's diverse healthcare portfolio in recent years now accounts for 25% of all loans.
Net interest income was $4,444,000 for the quarter, representing a 14 percent increase over the same period for prior year, while quarterly operating expenses of $2,729,0000 were just 2% higher than those of the prior year. Loan loss provision expense was $650,000, which was $350,000 higher than the prior year period. "Our team's depth of knowledge of our borrowers and diligence in monitoring our loan portfolio during the pandemic finds us cautiously optimistic that our loan loss reserves will provide a sufficient buffer against anticipated losses," said Jim Rieniets. "Now a year into the pandemic we expect losses in just a few credits, for which there is little concentration within a particular industry. In general, most of our affected borrowers have navigated adversity and are reporting revenue gains this spring."
Additionally, InsCorp's board of directors recently voted to distribute a semi-annual dividend of $0.12 per share, after having suspended dividend payments during 2020. "A year ago we felt the prudent course of action was to preserve capital given the level of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, said Michael Qualls, Chairman of InsCorp. "Recent months, however, have provided greater clarity both for our company and the industry and we're pleased to restore and increase our dividend based on current and projected operations," Qualls continued. InsCorp's dividend will be distributed on June 11th, 2021 and payable to shareholders of record as of May 21st, 2021.
Highlights of the quarter included:
- Modified loans, due to the pandemic, represent 12% of the loan portfolio at March 31, 2021, with 50% being on payment deferral and 50% interest only. Total deferments are $69 million.
- Payment deferrals are primarily in the restaurant, bar and tour/coach services industries, while the interest only modifications were in the hospitality and tour/coach services industries. 76% of total deferments were secured by real estate.
- Loans generated through the government's SBA-PPP program Round 2 totaled $16.8 million through March 31, 2021.
- Deferred loan fees related to the PPP loans is approximately $930,000 at March 31, 2021.
- Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO were 1.9% at March 31, 2021, compared to 0.68% at March 31, 2020.
- Yield on loans was 4.19% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 compared to 4.88% for the same period in 2020.
- Cost of all interest-bearing funding was 1.05% for the three months ended March 31, 2021 decreasing from 1.93% for the same period in 2020.
- Efficiency ratio was 50.7% at March 31, 2021, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 60.7%.
- Non-Interest Expense to Total Assets was 1.70% for the three months ended March 31, 2021, slightly lower than 1.85% for the same period in 2020 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.42%.
- Assets per employee remained strong at $13.22 million, compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.59 million.
- The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.38%, slightly higher than the bank's FDIC peer group average of 1.37%.
- Annualized return on tangible common equity for the first quarter was 10.03%
- Tangible book value increased $0.41 to $17.69 during the quarter primarily by virtue of retained earnings.
- The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 11.9%, while total risk-based capital was 13.2%.
About INSBANK
Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personalized service provided by experienced relationship managers, while positioning itself as an innovator, utilizing technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. In addition to its commercial focused operation, INSBANK operates three divisions, Medquity, TMA Medical Banking and INSBANK Online. Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals nationwide, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement, while TMA Medical Banking provides banking services specifically to members of the Tennessee Medical Association. INSBANK Online offers nationally available virtual private client services for interest bearing deposits. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank is headquartered in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and has an office in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbanktn.com
|
InsCorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(000's)
|
(unaudited)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
Assets
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$ 15,561
|
$ 8,219
|
$ 2,521
|
Interest Bearing Deposits
|
32,268
|
33,356
|
38,209
|
Securities
|
12,747
|
17,039
|
25,402
|
Loans
|
543,178
|
525,235
|
464,736
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
(7,515)
|
(7,365)
|
(5,680)
|
Net Loans
|
535,663
|
517,870
|
459,056
|
Premises and Equipment, net
|
13,519
|
13,630
|
13,894
|
Bank Owned Life Insurance
|
10,176
|
10,115
|
9,927
|
Restricted Equity Securities
|
8,147
|
7,612
|
6,119
|
Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net
|
1,091
|
1,091
|
1,091
|
Other Assets
|
7,549
|
8,298
|
6,721
|
Total Assets
|
$ 636,721
|
$ 617,230
|
$ 562,940
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits
|
Non-interest-bearing
|
$ 72,858
|
$ 52,665
|
$ 42,576
|
Interest-bearing
|
432,295
|
417,731
|
399,199
|
Total Deposits
|
505,153
|
470,396
|
441,775
|
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|
45,000
|
50,000
|
51,000
|
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund
|
15,485
|
18,412
|
-
|
Subordinated Debentures
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
15,000
|
Federal Funds Purchased
|
-
|
7,000
|
-
|
Other Liabilities
|
3,117
|
5,328
|
5,475
|
Total Liabilities
|
583,755
|
566,136
|
513,250
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Common Stock
|
31,325
|
31,190
|
30,773
|
Treasury Stock
|
(681)
|
(681)
|
Accumulated Retained Earnings
|
21,652
|
20,377
|
18,677
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|
670
|
208
|
240
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
52,966
|
51,094
|
49,690
|
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|
$ 636,721
|
$ 617,230
|
$ 562,940
|
Tangible Book Value
|
$ 17.69
|
$ 17.28
|
$ 16.64
|
InsCorp, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(000's)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Interest Income
|
$ 5,876
|
$ 22,694
|
$ 6,018
|
Interest Expense
|
1,431
|
7,221
|
2,125
|
Net Interest Income
|
4,445
|
15,473
|
3,893
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
650
|
2,400
|
300
|
Non-Interest Income
|
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
|
59
|
212
|
56
|
Bank Owned Life Insurance
|
60
|
251
|
62
|
Gain on Interest Rate Hedges and Security Sales
|
505
|
-
|
-
|
Other
|
237
|
705
|
175
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
Salaries and Benefits
|
1,654
|
6,200
|
1,629
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
325
|
1,233
|
295
|
Data Processing
|
147
|
553
|
138
|
Marketing and Advertising
|
100
|
349
|
91
|
Other
|
503
|
1,843
|
513
|
Net income from Operations
|
1,927
|
4,063
|
1,220
|
Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt
|
239
|
956
|
239
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
1,688
|
3,107
|
981
|
Income Tax Expense
|
(398)
|
(674)
|
(248)
|
Net Income
|
$ 1,290
|
$ 2,433
|
$ 733
|
Return on Weighted Average Common Shares
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 0.83
|
$ 0.25
