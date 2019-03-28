INSEC WORLD 2019 to be held in Hong Kong this September

Lately, a few surprising events have brought more attention to data security, for example several high profile security breaches and incidents have lead to user data being compromised, difficulties accessing critical resources, etc. With the rapid development of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Fintech, e-commerce, big data, Smart City and others, the dependency on information technology is increasing, and information security and cyber security will become the biggest hidden trouble to it.

While information security issues have raised increasing concern at home and abroad, investment in information security globally has also skyrocketed. According to Gartner, the global cyber security market size was valued at US$98.986 billion in 2017. In regional distribution, North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific were still in a three-way tie, with a combined market share of over 90%. Specifically, the North American market led by the United States and Canada in 2017 reached US$40.876 billion, an increase of 9.2% compared with 2016, or accounting for 41.29% of the market size worldwide to firmly secure the world's largest share; the industry in 16 Western European countries including the UK, Germany and Finland in 2017 totalled US$26.729 billion, a year-on-year increase of 6.5%, with a global share of 27%; The industry in 10 Asian-Pacific countries including Japan, Australia, China and India amounted to US$22.508 billion in 2017, up by 9.5% year-on-year, with a global share of 22.7%. There is considerable room for improvement in the Asia-Pacific market.

As the organiser of Black Hat, the world's top information security event, UBM plc will also integrate Dark Reading, its largest network security information platform in the world, and Information Week, one of the world's three major IT media outlets.

The INSEC WORLD 2019, hosted by UBM Asia, takes place in Hong Kong from September 22-25. The organiser will invite a brain trust of leaders in the security community globally to attend the event hosted by an independent third party. A legion of big names in tech including Jeff Moss and Kevin Mitnick are likely to be present at the event, together with approximately 2,000 executives, IT supervisors and technical personnel alike from the information technology, communications, government, finance, academic institution, healthcare, retail and other related sectors on the scene, to explore industry hotspots, applications and trends.

Held over four days, the INSEC WORLD 2019 will launch advanced training (September 22-23), and conference and exhibitions (September 24-25) at the Hong Kong Cyberport and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, respectively. The advanced training will be offered by lecturers composed of top technical experts in information security, with the course content covering database, mobile network, mobile applications, IoT, automotive electronic systems, infrastructure, system applications, open source intelligence, malware analysis and cloud security. As well as focusing on macroscopic discussions oriented at the information security challenges faced in the construction of Smart Cities, the opportunities, challenges and risk arising from fintech, network information security, big data, AI, IoT and other practical applications, the main forum will also invite noted international professionals to deliver keynote speeches. 9 parallel sessions will feature a combination of technology, application and management, vertically targeting the deep application level of the industry and horizontally covering cross-industry hot issues, including endpoint security, software/application security, cloud security, mobile security, wireless security, blockchain, personal data privacy, mobile payment, new retail, e-commerce, emergency response, risk assessment, legal compliance, security talent management, security automation, and more.

In addition, the conference will also set up a Product and Solution Demonstration Area outside the main convention hall in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre to provide information security vendors and technical service providers alike with a platform for them to communicate with potential users more directly. The demonstration area also contains a Sci-Tech Innovation Incubation Zone, which provides a stage for independent developers, start-up studios, students and other related groups to showcase their development tools and function programs free of charge.

Notably, this year's INSEC WORLD will launch a talent session. The event comes at a time when the state is ramping up its efforts to build the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and international sci-tech innovation centres, and encourage scientific and technological talents from universities and research institutes across the country to get involved in the technology innovation activities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The organiser works with Hong Kong Cyberport and well-known colleges and universities to launch a talent plan, with an aim to provide a shortcut for expanding the talent pool of companies. On top of that, the conference also launches investment and financing sessions to build a bridge for start-ups, teams and investment enterprises to conduct cooperation in technology and business.

INSEC WORLD is committed to building an information security technology exchange platform with unprecedented size and solid professional foundation in the Asia-Pacific region, getting through technical barriers, and releasing industry needs. It will explore technology trends and concepts, aiming to provide an independent third-party platform for the information security industry and further promote cooperation and exchanges between enterprises and users. As the world's largest trade show organiser, UBM will also provide integrated marketing and business matchmaking through its brand and media resources all over the world, creating tremendous business opportunities for security vendors.

For more information about INSEC WORLD, please visit the official website (www.insecworld.com) to keep track of the event news. Or, send an email at insecworld@ubm.com for how to participate, exhibit and sponsor as well as media cooperation.

INSEC WORLD is hosted by UBM Asia, the world's leading trade show organiser. In June 2018, UBM and Informa PLC formally merged to create the world's leading business-to-business (B2B) information service group and the largest trade show organiser in the world. The new Informa PLC owns and operates more than 500 leading exhibition brands with more than 11,000 employees, serving 15 core vertical industries including health and nutrition, life sciences and pharmaceuticals, real estate and construction. In addition, Informa also has a range of complementary conference brands, professional information service and smart brands, with strong B2B business consulting and marketing capabilities. Through consolidation and expansion, Informa will further expand its business in growth markets such as the US, China, India, Brazil, the Middle East, Europe and the UK.

