Insect Repellent Apparel Market to Reach US$ 1 Bn By 2031, TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising demand for clothing for repelling insects especially in low- and medium-pricing range has spurred the sales of products in the insect repellent apparel market. Head nets have been popularized for repelling insects particularly to ensure protection against mites, mosquitoes, and ticks. The global valuation of the market is estimated to advance at CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2021–2031. Lucrative opportunities in trousers are expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

The growing popularity of permethrin treated clothing for hiking and camping tours is propelling revenue generation, finds the analysts in the TMR study on the insect repellent apparel market. Regulations against DEET-based insect repellents have fuelled the avenue for adoption of safer ingredients in the products.

Increased awareness about prevalence of mosquito-borne infectious diseases in tropical regions of the world has boosted the growth prospects of insect repellent apparel market. In recent years, the high risk of these diseases in South East Asia has invigorated the sales of products.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2526

Key Findings of Insect Repellent Apparel Market Study

Preference of Natural Ingredients in Insect Repellents Reinforcing Product Innovation: A number of apparels are pre-treated with insecticides, thus augmenting commercial demand for products in the insect repellent apparel market. There is a constant urge to incorporate ingredients that are skin-friendly and safe for the user. Of note, regulatory agencies have been modulating the amount of the insecticide that can be used in factory-treated clothing. As a result, players in the insect repellent apparel market are witnessing new revenue streams from the need for natural ingredients in their products. A case in point is increasing popularity of organic and herbal bug repellents.

A number of apparels are pre-treated with insecticides, thus augmenting commercial demand for products in the insect repellent apparel market. There is a constant urge to incorporate ingredients that are skin-friendly and safe for the user. Of note, regulatory agencies have been modulating the amount of the insecticide that can be used in factory-treated clothing. As a result, players in the insect repellent apparel market are witnessing new revenue streams from the need for natural ingredients in their products. A case in point is increasing popularity of organic and herbal bug repellents. Prevalence of Insect-borne Disease to Drive Opportunities: Vector-borne diseases notably malaria and dengue account for a significant percentage of all infectious diseases, leading to substantial mortality worldwide. The prevalence of insect-borne disease is high especially in Asian nations and the U.S., and is underpinning massive insect repellent apparel market potential. Thus, the need for combating the threats in all age groups has impelled demand for insect repellent apparels particularly in those planning outdoor activities.

Vector-borne diseases notably malaria and dengue account for a significant percentage of all infectious diseases, leading to substantial mortality worldwide. The prevalence of insect-borne disease is high especially in Asian nations and the U.S., and is underpinning massive insect repellent apparel market potential. Thus, the need for combating the threats in all age groups has impelled demand for insect repellent apparels particularly in those planning outdoor activities. Innovation in Insecticide-Treated Clothes for Millennials Expanding Revenue Possibilities: Millennials are increasingly adopting outdoor safety equipment in trips and adventure activities. The trend has propelled sales of products in recent years. notes the analysts at TMR in the in-depth study on the insect repellent apparel market. Furthermore, over the past few years, the number of households campers has grown sizably. The popularity of camping across demographics in developing and developed countries has broadened the horizon for product commercialization in the insect repellent apparel market.

Get Special Pricing at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=2526

Insect Repellent Apparel Market: Key Drivers

The past few decades have witnessed increasing proclivity toward adventure sports and rise in outdoor activities. This has bolstered awareness about the massive need for insect-treated apparels.

In recreational activities, outdoor apparel for protecting against insect bites have grown in popularity, thus expanding profitable opportunities for companies in the insect repellent apparel market.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Insect Repellent Apparel Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2526

Insect Repellent Apparel Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global insect repellent apparel market in 2020. The U.S. and Canada have been contributing sizable lucrative opportunities to the North America insect repellent apparel market, underpinned by the presence of many prominent fabric manufacturers.

held a major share of the global insect repellent apparel market in 2020. The U.S. and have been contributing sizable lucrative opportunities to the insect repellent apparel market, underpinned by the presence of many prominent fabric manufacturers. Opportunities in the Asia Pacific insect repellent apparel market are projected to rise rapidly during the forecast period, notes the authors of the in-depth study. The demand for apparel for protecting against the risks of vector-borne diseases is propelled by the growing awareness about diseases transmitted by insects and ticks.

Insect Repellent Apparel Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the insect repellent apparel market are Tyndale USA, Dog Not Gone, Shenzhen Special Textile Technology Co., Ltd., Royal Robbins, Craghoppers, TOAD&CO, The Orvis Company, and Insect Shield.

Buy this 152 Pages Premium Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2526<ype=S

Global Insect Repellent Apparel Market: Segmentation

Insect Repellent Apparel Market, by Product Type

Head Net

Jacket

Shirt

Trouser

Others

Insect Repellent Apparel Market, by End User

Men

Women

Kids

Pets

Insect Repellent Apparel Market, by Pricing

High

Medium

Low

Insect Repellent Apparel Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

eCommerce Websites



Company-owned Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Specialty Stores



Others

Insect Repellent Apparel Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

Browse Latest Consumer Goods & Services Industry Research Reports by TMR:

Personal Protective Equipment Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/personal-protective-equipment.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/personal-protective-equipment.html Cosmetic Skin Care Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cosmetic-skin-care-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cosmetic-skin-care-market.html Body Worn Insect Repellent Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/body-worn-insect-repellent-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/body-worn-insect-repellent-market.html Natural Ingredient Insect Repellent Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/natural-ingredient-insect-repellent-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/insect-repellent-apparel.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research