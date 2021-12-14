Insect Repellent Market to grow by USD 2.58 bn| Demand for Organic Insect Repellent Products to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Insect Repellent Market - Driver

The key factor driving growth in the insect repellent market is the demand for organic insect repellent products. Plant-based or herbal insect repellents have been used traditionally as a personal protection measure against insects and mosquitoes. Most plants contain compounds that help in preventing attacks from plant-eating insects. Although the primary function of these compounds is a defense against plant-eating insects, many are also effective against mosquitoes. Knowledge of traditional repellent plants obtained through ethnobotanical studies is a valuable resource for the development of new natural products. Citronella was originally extracted for use in perfumery. However, citronella is currently one of the most widely used organic ingredients in insect repellent products.

The stringent regulations pertaining to manufacturing repellent products will be a major challenge for the insect repellent market during the forecast period. In countries such as the US, Europe , Japan , Australia , Indonesia , Malaysia , Korea, and Vietnam , insect repellents are registered as pesticides. In the US, before mosquito repellents can be marketed, most skin-applied repellents must be registered by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In India , the Central Insecticides Board (CIB) advises the Central Government and State Governments on technical matters concerning the manufacture of insecticides under the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951. Similarly, other countries across the world have their regulations pertaining to the manufacture, commercialization, and use of mosquito repellents. These regulations also include testing of products within the country before they can be commercialized.

The insect repellent market report is segmented by Product (vaporizers, sprays, cream and oils, coils, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

48% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for insect repellent in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high disposable income, growing awareness, improved living standards, and affordable pricing of repellents will facilitate the insect repellent market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The insect repellent market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

3M Co.

Co.

BASF SE



Dabur India Ltd.



DuPont de Nemours Inc.



Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



Henkel AG and Co. KGaA



Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc



S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.



The Avon Co.

Insect Repellent Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., BASF SE, Dabur India Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., and The Avon Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

