Insellerate Launches First of Its Kind Mobile Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insellerate, the leading mortgage Lead Management, CRM & Engagement Platform that helps lenders close more loans by increasing efficiency gains across sales, marketing, operations, and management, announces the first-of-its-kind Mobile app.

Introducing the Next Wave of Mortgage Technology. The first of its kind solution for the mortgage industry, Insellerate's Sales & Marketing Engagement Mobile App automates In-bound call routing, lead distribution, full lead management, remote call tracking, click to call, and pipeline management. It even automates multi-channel marketing through social media, email, direct mail, text, and more.

This ground-breaking mobile app delivers full lead management, lead distribution, click to call, inbound call routing, first call automation, and two-way compliant text messaging and provides access to critical loan information without having to use a laptop or log into their LOS system. It also empowers loan officers by intelligently distributing leads, managing pipelines, prioritizing their day, automating best practices, and personalizing the borrower's journey all from their mobile application.

"It is critical to provide loan officers with the complete tools they need to engage with borrowers, deliver critical communication and content to close loans remotely," said Josh Friend, CEO of Insellerate. "We are the first in any industry to deliver a full Lead Management, CRM & Engagement platform into one dynamic mobile application. This app will radically transform borrower engagement while increasing retention and improving conversion rates."

Built by mortgage professionals, the Insellerate platform has full CRM & Engagement functionality with built-in lead management and automated marketing. Lenders can improve both the borrower and loan officer experience with multi-channel communication, leveraging tools such as phone, SMS text messaging, email, direct mail, and customer monitoring-anytime, anywhere.

About Insellerate

Insellerate helps lenders close more loans through better borrower engagement. As the mortgage industry's most innovative marketing and sales engagement platform, we deliver dynamic technology, strategy, and content for every channel of your business to ensure engagement throughout the borrower's journey.

Insellerate integrates with the software that is powering your business today and into the future. Insellerate is a highly scalable, configurable, and modern platform that accelerates the sales process and generates repeat business. SOC 2 and SSAE 18 certified, Insellerate is built to satisfy the most closely regulated businesses, including banks with mortgage subsidiaries. For more information, visit www.insellerate.com. Or contact us at 855-973-1646

