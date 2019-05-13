Insequence Increasing Presence in Europe With New Implementations for Flex-N-Gate

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insequence, a leading provider of automotive software solutions, is deploying its "just in sequence" (JIS) part delivery system at four Flex-N-Gate facilities in France.

SPD Pro, Insequence's software solution, is being used to supply automotive parts in sequence to Renault and PSA. One of these four systems has already been successfully installed and is operational.

These implementations will be managed by Insequence Europe Ltd which has steadily increased its presence over the last four years with sites in the UK, Poland, Germany, and France.

To prepare for future opportunities in the European market, Insequence is continuing to enhance its technical capabilities with onsite staff, management, development, and multilingual technical support. This will enable the company to expand its services to current and future suppliers across Europe.

Flex-N-Gate employs over 24,000 employees at 64 "integrated manufacturing facilities" throughout Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Mexico, Spain, and the United States. They manufacture automotive front end modules, headlamps, mechanical assemblies, plastic interiors and exteriors, along with metal bumpers. The company is dedicated to providing world class quality products, improving their EMS (environmental management system), and adhering to the " highest possible principles of social and economic development".

About Insequence Corporation

Insequence is a leading provider of sequencing and manufacturing software solutions. Easily tailored to individual facilities, its software's modular design can fulfill requirements no matter the size or complexity of the system. This results in a standard sequencing system -- SPD Pro -- that is more complete and capable than any other solution. In addition to just-in-sequence (JIS), Insequence provides MES, Inventory Management, and SCADA solutions.

Founded in 1996, Insequence supports hundreds of manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas and Europe that represent the best-known automobile and manufacturing brands in the world.

