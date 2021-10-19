INSIDE QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY New York, The Largest Business Quantum Technology Conference and Exhibition, Announces Focus on Quantum Safe Initiatives and Use Cases

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DR Holdings today announced a deep dive into Quantum Safe initiatives and use cases as a prime focus of Inside Quantum Technology, the industry's leading conference and exhibition. Sponsored by IBM, Inside Quantum Technology will run from November 1-5 as a hybrid virtual and in-person event with live sessions in New York City. The conference is dedicated to the business of quantum computing and will feature presentations and discussions critical to those seeking new business revenues from quantum-related opportunities.

3DR Holdings

Continued developments in quantum computing represent a serious threat to existing encryption systems that protect critical networks and applications. It's against this backdrop that Inside Quantum Technology will focus on technologies being developed to protect these systems, along with an examination of real-world end use cases.

The event kicks off on opening day, November 1 , with an entire track dedicated to " Quantum Encryption Hardware Evolution ," sponsored by Quintessance Labs. This panel focuses on the evolution of quantum key distribution (QKD) and quantum random number generators (QRNGs) as well as the development of technical standards for these devices

, with an entire track dedicated to " ," sponsored by Quintessance Labs. This panel focuses on the evolution of quantum key distribution (QKD) and quantum random number generators (QRNGs) as well as the development of technical standards for these devices This is followed by " Opportunities for Quantum Safe and Post-Quantum Encryption ," sponsored by Quantum Xchange. This series of presentations will address quantum-safe technology and will include a survey of the latest productization efforts for post-quantum encryption. The next day ( November 2 ) will see a related panel, "Quantum Safe: The User Experience," with exciting speakers from both business and government.

," sponsored by Quantum Xchange. This series of presentations will address quantum-safe technology and will include a survey of the latest productization efforts for post-quantum encryption. The next day ( ) will see a related panel, with exciting speakers from both business and government. Yet another series of sessions will review the "Evolution of the Quantum Internet" and includes two presentations on cybersecurity. The ID Quantique sponsored session addressing "Cloud and Other Access Services" on November 4 includes several talks about security in the quantum cloud. Finally, a track during the last day of the event, "Quantum in Financial Services" (Sponsored by IonQ), will feature a panel discussion on quantum security for cryptocurrencies.

In addition to its world-class conference program, Inside Quantum Technology will provide attendees with opportunities to visit leading vendors in its exhibit hall, both in-person and virtually, where visitors can download materials, watch videos, and connect with company representatives. The event also offers networking opportunities on each day, enabling participants to gather and engage based on specific quantum-related topics.

For additional details about Inside Quantum Technology, including the complete agenda, registration information, sponsorship and exhibition options, please visit https://iqtevent.com/fall/.

About 3DR Holdings

3DR Holdings is a technology media organization with website, research and international trade show interests in the fields of Quantum Technology and 3D Printing. For more information, please visit https://3drholdings.com.

About Inside Quantum Technology

Inside Quantum Technology is the only organization worldwide dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector via events, daily news, research and podcasts. For additional information, please visit https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com.

Media Contact:

Barry Schwartz, Schwartz Public Relations

[email protected], 212-677-8700 ext. 118

SOURCE Inside Quantum Technology