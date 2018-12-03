Inside Scientology Goes Aboard the Freewinds--the Church of Scientology Religious Retreat and Humanitarian Ship

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's INSIDE SCIENTOLOGY, the exclusive series that provides unprecedented access to the facilities and behind-the-scenes operations of the Church of Scientology, announces a new episode, Inside Scientology: Freewinds, featuring the Church of Scientology's seafaring religious retreat and humanitarian ship on Dec. 10, 2018.

INSIDE SCIENTOLOGY airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

ABOUT THE FREEWINDS

From the top of her bridge to the depths of her engine room, the Freewinds is a ship powered by purpose: to help create a better world. Guided by a state-of-the-art navigation system and manned by some of the most competent sailors on the sea, this is a ship that uplifts communities wherever she docks. Sailing under the flag of the Sea Organization, the Church's religious order, the Freewinds forwards Scientology's humanitarian goals, helping to shape the fate of entire nations.

Come aboard the Freewinds and see how the melding of maritime tradition and cutting-edge technology make this nautical marvel such a smooth sail, meet the veteran crew at her helm and learn about how she has responded to disasters on land and at sea.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network can be streamed at Scientology.tv and is available through satellite television, mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

CONTACT:

Media Relations

(323) 960-3500

mediarelations@churchofscientology.net

Related Images

image1.jpg

veteran-crew.png

church-of-scientologys-seafaring.jpg

responding-to-disasters.jpg

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pwaj9w78_hM

SOURCE Scientology Network