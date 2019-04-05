Inside the April/May Issue of AARP The Magazine

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former "Today" show host Kathie Lee Gifford says goodbye to hosting and speaks candidly about her decision to go from iconic TV personality to leading lady in an in-depth interview for the April/May issue of AARP the Magazine (ATM).

Veteran TV Host Kathie Lee Gifford Reflects on her Career, Widowhood and the Possibility of New Love

The television host, actress, singer and author is flipping the script to live her lifelong dream of singing and making movies. Gifford and close friend Craig Ferguson took it upon themselves to write, produce and co-star in their upcoming film, "Then Came You," which follows the story of a widow who takes her husband's ashes on a trip to the locations of their favorite movies.

The heartbreaking yet hopeful film contains similarities to Gifford's life, as she lost her husband Frank Gifford in 2015. Since his passing, she was forced to adjust to being alone, enduring crippling loneliness – and, for a period of time – removing herself from all social situations.

Reflecting on past memories with her husband is an emotional experience; however, Gifford continues to remain positive, focusing on her plans for tomorrow and the possibility of new love. She shares, "I know a lot of people go looking for love, but I think it finds you. So when and if it finds me, I will welcome it literally with open arms."

Also in the April/May issue of ATM:

Health

AARP surveyed over 1,500 older Americans about their greatest health fears, hassles and regrets – and set out to resolve them! In an expansive special report entitled "Your Health in Your 50s-60s-70s … What You Need to Know," you'll find how to keep your heart healthy, prevent cancer, stay mentally sharp, lose a few pounds, find time for fitness and succeed at other health goals that most of us share.

Memorial Day

Four military families talk about the honor and sacrifice of serving in America's armed forces. Meet the Bailey family and their son Larry Bailey II who was inspired to serve in the military after witnessing the devastation of September 11. Bailey II is now a triple amputee, but doesn't let that prevent him from living his life to the fullest and remaining hopeful for the future. Read more about his inspiring story, as well as three other families and the sacrifices they made during their time serving.

Money

Americans have billions of dollars sitting unclaimed in bank accounts, pension funds and state treasuries. Discover easy ways to track down money you are owed and how to claim it, while also avoiding fraudsters. Also in ATM, a new survey from Merrill Lynch and Age Wave reveals that 45 percent of Americans 55 and older do not have a will. There's no excuse nowadays, considering you can write one in 15 minutes or less. Here's how.

Parenting

In two of the funniest advice stories you'll read this year, discover all the ways parents drive their kids crazy – both while alive, and after they've passed on! "How to Get Your Kids to Hate You, Part One" tells outrageous stories of meddlesome parents, and what NOT to do if you want your children to answer your phone calls and stay a key part of your life. And in Part Two, discover the estate planning mistakes that leave children angry, befuddled and at a loss. Tons of useful advice for parents of all ages, plus an equal amount of laughs.

The A List

Elizabeth McGovern, AKA Lady Grantham from "Downton Abbey" proves life isn't over for a woman when she reaches the age of 50. Not only will the talented actress appear in her new period film, "The Chaperone," but she will also star in the much-anticipated "Downton Abbey" film on September 20. Also in The A List, celebrate Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day with your own delicious concoction of cheeses from gruyère to brie to asiago to gouda.

Travel

Big vacations don't always require big budgets. AARP enlists four seasoned travelers to prove that week-long trips for two in a top destination are feasible for just $1,500 – it just requires a bit of cleverness and good planning. Find out how to vacation like a local in San Francisco while also saving a buck on lodging, tourist activities and delicious eats at spots like La Taqueria in the Mission District or Dol Ho in Chinatown. Find similar guidance for journeys to Washington, D.C., the Grand Tetons, and coastal Mexico.

