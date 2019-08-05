Inside the August/September Issue of AARP The Magazine

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten of the biggest stars in Latin music – including Carlos Santana, Gloria Estefan, Julio Iglesias, Sheila E. and Jose Feliciano – give exclusive interviews and share private stories as part of AARP The Magazine's special music issue, dedicated to honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. These pioneers of pop and rock music reveal the moments that defined their careers and the moments that helped bring Latin American music into the mainstream.

The Latin Music feature includes:

Latin Music Legacy

AARP catches up with GRAMMY®-winning artist Gloria Estefan, who reflects on the height of her solo fame and how she has now decided to return to her Cuban roots with the groundbreaking album Mi Tierra, which crossed barriers and cultures. Music legend Julio Iglesias reflects on the importance of being a Latino Spanish artist performing and succeeding in the United States 40 years ago. Latin jazz percussionist Poncho Sanchez shares how he went from teaching himself how to play the congas and timbales to performing in front of world leaders. Hear from more groundbreaking Latin musicians on the most memorable moments of their careers.

Cover Story: The Making of a Latin Legend

Classic-rock veteran Carlos Santana went from a young boy from Jalisco, Mexico to one of the most internationally recognized guitarists of our time. The musician celebrates two milestone anniversaries this year: the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking Woodstock performance and the "comeback 20th" commemorating the release of 1999's Supernatural album. At 72 years young, the GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY®-winning artist continues to sell records, perform for sold-out crowds, create new music and dispense pearls of wisdom on others.

Also in this issue of AARP The Magazine:

How to Upgrade Your "Forever Home"

Reality-TV fixer-upper twins Jonathan and Drew Scott – also known as the Property Brothers – introduce the world to two special guest stars: their parents! Together, they walk through a home to reveal how to renovate it to become a "forever home" that mom and dad could stay in for as long as they wish. Installing solar lighting for a better-lit walkway or buying a smart refrigerator that can order food on-command are just two of the many cost-effective but clever ideas the Property Brothers recommend to their folks, who align with the 80 % of older adults who would prefer to live in their home as long as possible.

Generation Woodstock

This month marks half a century since 500,000 music fans attended one of history's most memorable rock concerts. AARP gathers never-before-published remembrances from those who were there as well as an extended family that would not exist but for Woodstock. Find out how a "meet-cute" encounter with 19-year-old Cindy Matthews and 22-year-old Wil 'Chick' Corcoran on the drive to Woodstock changed their lives forever.

Health

Suddenly, it seems most major chronic diseases have a new sibling called a "pre-disease" that doctors say suggests they might soon progress into the more serious condition. But does having "pre-diabetes" or "stage 1 hypertension" really mean diabetes and high blood pressure are imminent? In this important roundup, AARP reveals the most common "pre-diseases" now being diagnosed, what they really mean and what actions you should and shouldn't take to reduce risk of more serious conditions.

PLUS:

Find out how to cut 500 calories a day and not even miss them! Today, average Americans get nearly 60% of their calories from ultra-processed foods. AARP shares natural takes on processed foods that could help you drop a pound a week.

Money

The world of finance is filled with arcane "rules of thumb" and guidelines. But increasingly, they only make sense if you give them a twist. ATM reveals the most common money formulas you are likely to come across – along with the reasoning behind them – such as keeping at least six months' worth of living expenses in the bank and setting aside 1% of your home's value each year for maintenance and repairs. Then, we show you how to adapt them to these changing, more complex times.

PLUS:

Finance expert Jean Chatzky comes to the rescue of a couple arguing over how to financially prepare for long-term care. Read up on her expert advice in this month's AARP issue.

Fraud

With 40 years of fighting off rip-offs, celebrated fraud expert Frank Abagnale reveals three recent scams and what you should do to avoid them – from fake IRS agents to the dangers of dating websites to identity theft. Abagnale's lessons and tips will prevent you from falling into a fraud trap.

The A List

At 51 years old, Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette is getting the best roles of her career, including her brilliant portrayal of troubled mother Dee Dee Blanchard in Hulu's true-crime drama The Act. Although Arquette is often seen portraying dramatic characters on screen, she also has a playful, light side to herself. "I don't know if it's necessarily been expressed in the films I've made, but I'm very silly," she said. "Humor is a big part of my life." Also in the A-List, catch Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood when it hits theaters on September 20.

