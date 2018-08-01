Inside the August/September Issue of AARP The Magazine; A "Latino American Dream" Interview with Award-Winning Actress Rita Moreno

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exclusive interview for AARP The Magazine (ATM), EGOT-winning (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) legend Rita Moreno reflects on experiencing racism firsthand, living the American dream and breaking into the industry as a Hispanic actress. Moreno shared her story with ATM, "I didn't do a film for seven years after 'West Side Story.' It broke my heart. I couldn't understand it. I still don't understand. And there you have it, Hollywood's mind-set at the time."

The Puerto Rican actress speaks candidly about finding her place in show business and the ongoing struggle for minorities to land significant roles in Hollywood. Although Moreno faced challenges throughout her career, she remains proud of her Hispanic heritage and the opportunities provided in the U.S.

Rita Moreno's exclusive interview is part of "The Latino American Dream," a seven-page special section in this month's ATM that shares the stories and insights of over a dozen well-known Hispanic Americans from entertainment, media, journalism, science, business and other industries.

The August/September ATM also includes timely articles about health, money, culture and entertainment.

Health



Three out of four women who seek medical help for troublesome menopause symptoms do not receive it. Perhaps this is because most medical schools and residency program don't teach aspiring physicians about menopause. ATM uncovers why our health care system focuses so little attention on an issue that affects so many women even though the onset of menopause means a marked increase in certain health risks. The special health feature also includes information on getting help and treatments that may work, including hormone therapy.

Money



Personal finance expert Suze Orman shares her seven retirement-planning guidelines with ATM. She explains her rules for people years away from retiring, those who are already retired and even people hoping to work for a lifetime.

Fraud



Vacation season is prime time for thieves as homes are often empty and cars are filled with valuables. Summer is when theft crimes increase as much as ten percent. AARP Scams Expert Doug Shadel shares three golden rules on preventing theft and enjoying a stress-free vacation.

Entertainment



Today's television screens are more of a "video hub," drawing content from many sources. The viewing options can be thrilling and confusing. In this month's issue, ATM reveals how to find your TV bliss with a step-by-step guide to the ideal home viewing experience.

Food Worth a Detour



ATM shares the top mouthwatering dishes worth the detour in 18 U.S. cities. From toasted ravioli in Missouri to geoduck in Washington, and Burgoo in Kentucky, these extraordinary dishes deserve a pit stop on your next road trip.

The A List



This section profiles six terrific things to do in August and September, from attending the country's greatest state fairs to shopping for a new smartphone. Also in the A List, find out what British actress Emma Thompson has to say about her new film, "The Children Act."

