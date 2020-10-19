Insider Account of FBI Political Corruption Investigation Involving Mayors, Members of Congress, and Presidential Candidates Released

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Released today, The Mighty Have Fallen is the account of a multi-year federal political corruption investigation into former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson and his elected friends. Read about how they tried to use their influence, money and power to siphon millions through government contracts across the country. Written by the FBI's confidential human source Derek Bluford, AKA "The Lobbyist" the insider account provides detailed information regarding illegal acts by Mayors Eric Garcetti, Toni Harp, Lovely Warren, Michael Tubbs, members of Congress and former Mayor Kevin Johnson.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been executing warrants across the country connected to the agency's multi-year political corruption investigation that focused on mayors from some of the largest cities in the country, including but not limited to members of Congress and presidential candidates. At the heart of one of the cases is former NBA Superstar, Sacramento Mayor and President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Kevin Johnson.

Published today on Amazon, the gripping account details how elected officials like New Haven Mayor Toni Harp demanded cash in return for city contracts and how political action committees (PACs) helped these elected officials across the nation manage back-door deals. It also reveals new details on how Kevin Johnson avoided prosecution in relation to a parallel sexual allegation investigation involving Mandi Koba.

The author Derek Bluford is the FBI's Confidential Human Source who was used in several political corruption cases. This book includes pictures, text messages and emails of the investigation with FBI agents and key elected officials, at the heart of the scandal. Reporting to the Bureau's Political Corruption Unit, Derek Bluford served as an independent contractor and Confidential Human Source throughout the investigation.

Johnson was a high-profile figure, an NBA star married to Michelle Rhee, the former District of Columbia school superintendent and nationally known education reformer who was interviewed by President Donald Trump for the job of U.S. Secretary of Education. At his political peak, Johnson served as President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. The connections he made in that role he later used, implementing a campaign of unethical favors, bribery and bullying – ultimately landing city contracts for a company that he was a major shareholder in worth millions – in which he would give kickbacks to the Mayors that handed him their contracts.

The Mighty Have Fallen is a story of redemption and justice, as Derek Bluford AKA "The Lobbyist" gives a personal first-hand account of working with the FBI throughout the two-year federal investigation. Learn how he succeeded in bringing down the house of cards for these corrupt politicians, as he struggled to find his own redemption.

