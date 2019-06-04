Insider Membership Provider, Fullcube Taps Publishing Veteran David Algire as Head of Sales

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullcube, Inc., the leading platform and playbook provider of Insider membership transformation for sports, media and publishing, today announced that industry veteran, David Algire has joined the leadership team as Head of Sales. In other organizational news, David Hickson has moved into the newly-created role of Chief Customer Officer overseeing all account management and brand marketing efforts.

Fullcube, Inc.

Algire will oversee all new business development and lead the sales strategy for media and publishing verticals, as well as the development of a channel partnership program.

"David has been a tremendous evangelist for the Insider membership model for many years and has been instrumental in generating multi-million dollar new organic revenues for publishers by leveraging the Fullcube platform," said Parrish McIntyre, Fullcube's Chief Executive Officer. "David is the perfect person to represent the value that Fullcube brings to legacy publishing models. We could not be more excited to have someone with such firsthand experience leveraging Insider models represent Fullcube in the marketplace."

Algire is a seasoned veteran in the publishing space, with three decades of leadership experience with some of the most renowned media brands, including Meredith, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, Every Day with Rachael Ray and more recently while serving as EVP, General Manager for TEN: The Enthusiast Network where he managed over 40 brands in the automotive aftermarket group.

"The Insider membership strategy is a very large opportunity for consumer brands and Fullcube's platform offers an easy-entry, turnkey solution," said Algire. "Their team is made up of membership experts and it is exciting to work side-by-side with them."

As Chief Customer Officer, Hickson will focus on client delivery and brand positioning within the marketplace. "We're on a unique mission to help every brand with an audience identify its most loyal customer segment. This top tier of a brand's audience demands everything a brand can offer. When a brand delivers on that expectation, it not only generates exponential new organic revenue, but it creates unparalleled brand loyalty," said McIntyre. "The newly created Chief Customer Officer role is critical to new brand prospects falling in love with this transformative Insider membership model, but also to existing customers remaining in love with Fullcube and its ability to deliver," said McIntyre.

"I look forward to working with our current and future clients to build significant new revenue streams and dramatically impact their enterprise value. Together, we will create success by leveraging data, membership models and credit-card on file relationships that provide seamless and frictionless monetization," said Hickson.

About Fullcube, Inc.

Fullcube, Inc. and its leadership team have spent over a decade enabling sports, media and publishing brands with toolsets and playbooks to cultivate Insider Relationships with their greatest enthusiasts. Fullcube has been building and refining its turnkey solution for managing Insider Relationships since 2014 after successfully launching the first ever direct-to-consumer Insider membership model for the sport of NASCAR. The Fullcube team has maximized the Insider Relationship ecosystem for brands with some of the highest affinity including NASCAR, The Culinary Institute of America, Turner Classic Movies, This Old House, NFL Alumni, Team Rogue (Esports) and more.

