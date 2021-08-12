Insider recognized as a Leader with the highest possible rating in campaign orchestration criterion in Cross-Channel Campaign Management (CCCM) Q3, 2021 analyst report

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- /PRNewswire/ -- Insider , one platform for individualized cross-channel customer experiences, today announced it has been named as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms) Q3, 2021.

Insider received the highest possible ratings, 5.0/5.0 in numerous criteria including personalization, platform architecture, innovation roadmap, native & 3rd party integration, predictive analytics & machine learning — and the highest score in the report, amongst all vendors, in the campaign orchestration criterion.

The Forrester report notes that "Insider is a solid choice for organizations seeking a customizable CCCM platform, and its mobile-first personalization capabilities can also complement an existing Martech ecosystem."

"We believe our vision of building a mobile-first, messaging-first cross channel marketing platform with industry-first features is strongly validated with our recent positioning on The Forrester Wave. We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by Forrester in Cross-Channel Campaign Management. With our uncommon personalization and customer journey orchestration capabilities we are disrupting the industry and have bold plans to continue being at the forefront of future-proof technologies and emerging channels. The value that enterprise brands are able to unlock with an AI-led platform like Insider is 4X to 5X higher than what they can achieve with traditional marketing providers." said Hande Cilingir, Co-founder and CEO of Insider.

Highest score in the Campaign Orchestration criterion among all vendors

"Our goal with the platform has been to provide enterprise marketers a flexible data architecture that enables them to fuse customer data across sources including web, app, physical stores, and their own technology stack — to build smart 360 customer profiles. Several enterprise brands like Singapore Airlines, Samsung, and Target leverage these customer profiles to build and activate perfect cross-channel journeys . To make this more effective we have invested significantly in AI-powered features including Predictions, Next Best Channel, Auto A/B Testing, and Send Time Optimization to help marketers drive above industry average return on their investment. And we are seeing some great results — for example with Yves Rocher , a leading global beauty brand we were able to deliver 7x ROI in 5 months." said Srikant Kotapalli, Director of Product Marketing at Insider.

Highest possible rating in Innovation Roadmap criterion

Insider also received the highest possible score in the Innovation Roadmap criterion —

The report states "Insider excels at web and e-commerce personalization, in addition to its extensive mobile personalization for text and push messaging, in-app content, and mobile messengers ( Facebook Messenger , WhatsApp , WeChat, and Line)."

Flexible platform architecture

The report also notes that Insider provides "...the most flexible platform architecture in this study based on its localization and integration capabilities''.

The ability to collect offline and online data is increasingly becoming a top priority. This data enables brands to deliver a personalized experience and drive more revenue and lifetime value (LTV). Insider's flexible data architecture enables brands to easily collect zero-party data in a privacy-compliant way and combine it with first-party and third-party data from their technology stack.

About Insider

Insider —one platform for individualized, cross-channel experiences—enables enterprise marketers to connect customer data across channels and systems, predict their future behavior with an AI intent engine, and orchestrate individualized experiences to customers.

Insider's platform is trusted by 800+ brands from high-growth startups to enterprise brands like Singapore Airlines, Virgin , Samsung , L'Oreal, MadeiraMadeira, Lazada, Target, Toyota , GAP, IKEA, MAC , Santander, Marks & Spencer , and Estée Lauder, and more to create AI-powered journeys that deliver a consistent, individualized, cross-channel experience to their customers.

Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities — the platform enables cross-channel interactions and personalization from a unified data layer across channels such as web, app, email, messaging, and advertising. With products like InStory, Predictive Ad Audiences, Smart Recommender, and Messaging App Suite (WhatsApp Business API, and Facebook Messenger), Insider provides future-proof products to create captivating customer experiences that engage and convert. The platform also provides unique AI-led campaign orchestration features like Predictions, Next Best Channel, Auto A/B Testing, and Send Time Optimization to help marketers drive above industry average ROI.

