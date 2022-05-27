InsideTracker Celebrates Global Running Day with Live, Virtual Event Featuring Rahaf Khatib, Sally McRae

Author and coach, Amanda Brooks, and esteemed journalist and podcaster, Emily Abbate, round out panel empowering participants to keep "Running for Life"

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As runners across the globe unite on June 1 to celebrate Global Running Day, a worldwide celebration of running that encourages people of all ages and abilities to get moving, InsideTracker , the leading truly personalized performance and nutrition system, brings together some of its most inspirational runners for a live, virtual event to discuss mindset, tools and tactics to stay healthy and active for the long run.

Rahaf Khatib is a stay-at-home mom of three, 11-time marathoner and 25-time half marathon runner. In October, 2016, she made headlines by gracing the cover of Women's Running magazine as the first hijabi to appear on the cover of a fitness magazine. She has since become one of the most recognizable examples of using running to empower the community through advocacy.

Sally McRae is a professional ultramarathoner and mountain runner, recently winning the Toughest Footrace on the Planet, Badwater 135. For almost two decades McRae has been a vocal champion of the importance of both strength and mental training as essential tools for every runner, at every level.

Amanda Brooks is a certified running coach, personal trainer and author of "Run to the Finish: The Everyday Runner's Guide to Avoiding Injury, Ignoring the Clock, and Loving the Run." She's helped thousands of runners over the course of a 10-year coaching career and believes running is more important now than ever before.

The panel will be hosted by journalist and host of the popular Hurdle podcast, Emily Abbate, who is herself a 10-time marathon finisher, certified trainer, UESCA run coach and triathlete.

"InsideTracker is pleased to bring together these remarkable athletes, each of whom bring their own unique point of view and demonstrate the expanding inclusivity of the sport of running, but who all share the same goal of doing what they love for life," said Jonathan Levitt, senior sales manager and endurance category lead, InsideTracker. "As long-time supporters of the running community, InsideTracker hopes to inspire all runners of all shapes, sizes, paces, gender identities and ethnicities, everywhere, to come together in discovering the joy of running, year after year."

To register for the panel, which is taking place June 1 at 11 a.m. EST, visit InsideTracker.com/GlobalRunningDay.

