Insight-Backed Inhabit IQ Announces Investment from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhabit IQ ("Inhabit IQ" or the "Company"), a unique collective of tech-forward products serving the residential, commercial and vacation rental management industries, today announced the completion of a significant investment by the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division in the Company. Goldman Sachs will join existing investors Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG as institutional shareholders in Inhabit IQ.

The funding will provide additional capital that will enable Inhabit IQ to increase its investment in innovation, accelerate its growth and continue its acquisition strategy. The Company will continue to be led by CEO Lisa Stinnett and the current management team. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Inhabit IQ delivers best-in-class software solutions and services to the vacation and rental property management industries. The Company's products provide both standalone and end-to-end software solutions and integrations that empower property managers and transform resident and renter experiences. Inhabit IQ's brands offer industry-leading customer relationship management systems, lead and channel management, direct-booking websites, trust accounting, billing and payment processing, communication tools, risk mitigation solutions, and other solutions.

"We're gratified by Goldman Sachs' show of confidence and look forward to working with this experienced team to grow our solutions portfolio," said Lisa Stinnett, Inhabit CEO. "Inhabit continues its track record of strong performance even amid today's uncertain environment. We believe in the future of the property and vacation management industries and will help these businesses thrive by addressing their critical technology needs."

Anthony Arnold, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, said: "Inhabit IQ is a leader in the fast-growing property management software market, and we have been very impressed with the platform that Lisa and the Inhabit IQ management team have built. We look forward to supporting the management team in the next phase of their evolution."

Matthew Popper, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, said: "The real estate sector is still early in its digitization journey and Inhabit IQ provides a unique value proposition to the rental management industry. We look forward to helping deliver the resources of the Goldman Sachs platform, including our deep institutional experience in real estate, to further accelerate the Company's growth trajectory."

Ryan Hinkle, Insight Partners Managing Director, said of the announcement: "We are delighted by the powerful position Lisa and her team have built in the property software ecosystem, and we welcome the Goldman team to the next chapters of the journey."

About Inhabit IQ

Inhabit IQ is a unique collective of tech-forward companies serving the vacation and property management industries. Our brands' strategic partnerships deliver best-in-class software solutions and services while fostering innovation and collaboration with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry leaders. We believe that property managers should have the opportunity to choose platforms that best support their business goals and benefit from strategic partnerships across our ecosystem. To learn more, visit InhabitIQ.com.

About Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division

Founded in 1869, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm. Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division (MBD) is the primary center for the firm's long-term principal investing activity. MBD is one of the leading private capital investors in the world with investments across private equity, infrastructure, private debt, growth equity and real estate.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

About Greater Sum Ventures

Greater Sum Ventures (GSV) is an entrepreneurial family office that invests its own capital in middle market software and tech-enabled services companies. With entrepreneurial roots and proven operational and investing experience, GSV works with select independent co-investing partners to build platforms of technology companies that revolutionize the industries they serve. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, GSV provides access to capital and operational support to midmarket technology firms all over the world. To learn more, visit GreaterSumVentures.com .

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with lower middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 60 companies and facilitated over 250 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London.

