INSIGHT GLOBAL EXECUTIVES NAMED TO THE GLOBAL POWER 150 WOMEN IN STAFFING LIST BY STAFFING INDUSTRY ANALYSTS

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a leading national staffing company, announced today that Jessica Calzaretta, president, Insight Global Health, and Jenny Sabo, vice president, HR and ESG, are featured in the 2022 Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) list of most influential women. The annual Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing List recognizes the 150 most influential women in staffing for their outstanding efforts and achievements in elevating the workforce solutions ecosystem.

"Jessica and Jenny both lead with remarkable passion, grit, strength and conviction that has helped us innovate and better serve our clients and employees. We are so proud that the industry is also recognizing their contributions through the Global Power 150," said Insight Global CEO Bert Bean.

This marks Calzaretta's third time being named to the prestigious list. In just two short years and amidst a global pandemic, Calzaretta spearheaded the launch of Insight Global Health, the company's health care division. Insight Global Health now serves more than 30 markets and has helped more than 4,000 health care professionals – including, nursing professionals, allied health professionals and non-healthcare professionals, such as IT and business analysts – secure new roles and expand their careers. As a passionate supporter of fellow women, Calzaretta is a member of Women Business Leaders in Healthcare and helped found Insight Global's Women's Leadership Council, in which she addressed career advancement for women and enhanced the company's parental leave policy.

Sabo has made her own mark in the industry. Most notably, she has helped develop the company's ESG initiatives, setting bold goals for positively impacting the company's employees, communities and the world at large. From philanthropic efforts, including the company's new "Be The Light" mobile career center that aims to positively impact 15,000 job seekers by 2025 to introducing a free counseling service for all employees to support their mental health, Sabo's altruistic dedication is unmatched. As a former attorney, Sabo brings a unique perspective to all her work at Insight Global.

"These forward-thinking women have turned challenges into springboards to success. From heading up impactful organizations to steering essential projects to fine-tuning the hybrid model, they have led with grace and empathy," said Subadhra Sriram, SIA's editor and publisher, media products.

A full list of recipients is available on the 2022 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing website. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com .

About Insight Global:

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company dedicated to empowering people. We relentlessly pursue opportunities for others, because when we all work together, anything is possible. We specialize in sourcing information technology, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals, and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Our team spans across more than 67 offices throughout the world and has pledged to place more than 80,000 people in jobs in 2022. Insight Global's services extend far beyond just filling roles. In addition to staffing services, we provide culture consulting, diversity, equity and inclusion guidance, specialized health care staffing and resources, and an array of managed services through our managed services division called Evergreen. To learn more about Insight Global, visit insightglobal.com .

