Insight Global Named a 2018 Best Company for Women in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Insight Global has been named one of the 2018 Best Companies for Women in the U.S. list by Comparably. The list represents the best companies for women, as rated by their employees on Comparably.com, and is listed in alphabetical order.

"As a mom of two young children, I feel especially grateful to work for a company that truly celebrates and supports all the exciting events that have happened in both my personal and professional life," said Jessica Calzaretta, Vice President. "I started with Insight Global right out of college and in nine years have gotten married and become a mom. Professionally, Insight Global has offered a wealth of opportunity for advancement and success. The company has also created a very inclusive culture that is so supportive of the unique challenges that come from being a working parent. There are so many tools that Insight Global has invested in to make all its employees – and especially our working women – feel supported throughout their career."

The list can be viewed at: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/business/2018/12/12/facebook-chick-fil-salesforce-ranked-among-best-companies-women/2213776002/

Comparably's "Best Of" lists are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during the period of Nov. 26, 2017 to Nov. 28, 2018. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specializes in sourcing information technology, government, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Insight Global completes more than 41,000 placements annually in short-term, long-term, contract-to-hire, and direct placement positions through our network of more than 49 regional offices across the U.S. and Canada. The company has been ranked one of the fastest growing staffing firms for the past 11 consecutive years and named the 3rd largest IT staffing firm in America by Staffing Industry Analysts for four consecutive years. We offer unmatched customer service by developing an in-depth understanding of client needs, providing qualified professionals, and tailoring managed services solutions for large projects, which allows clients to focus on expanding their business and achieving their goals.

