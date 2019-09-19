Insight Global Named One of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored Insight Global as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Women for the second consecutive year. To compile the Best Workplaces for Women rankings, Great Place to Work® analyzed anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.6 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions, anonymously rating their employers.

Insight Global

"Being recognized as a FORTUNE Best Workplace for Women company validates what we're doing to support all of our employees, especially our women, to become the best versions of themselves," said Bert Bean, Insight Global CEO. "I sleep easy at night knowing we have such talented women rising through the ranks and leading this company."

"These winning companies are thriving because women have an equal seat at every table where critical decisions are made," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Organizations like Insight Global know that creating a great workplace where everyone can succeed regardless of gender is not just the right thing to do, but a must-do if you want to be the very best of everything in the marketplace."

The Best Workplaces for Women list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Insight Global also was ranked as a 2019 Best Workplace for Millennials, and a 2019 Best Workplace for Consulting and Professional Services by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specializes in sourcing information technology, government, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Insight Global completes more than 41,000 placements annually in short-term, long-term, contract-to-hire, direct placement and executive level positions through our network of more than 53 regional offices across the U.S. and Canada. The company has been ranked one of the fastest growing staffing firms for the past 11 years and named the 3rd largest IT staffing firm in America by Staffing Industry Analysts for four consecutive years. We offer unmatched customer service by developing an in-depth understanding of client needs, providing qualified professionals, and tailoring managed services solutions for large projects, which allows clients to focus on expanding their business and achieving their goals.

About the Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 4.6 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces ™ in the US.

PR Contact:

Stephanie Bathke

pr@insightglobal.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Insight Global