Insight Global Ranked 6th on Comparably's 2018 Best Company Culture List

ATLANTA, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global has been ranked 6th on Comparably's 2018 Best Company Culture list. The winning companies received the overall highest ratings by their employees, who provided anonymous feedback to Comparably.com, on topics such as work-life balance, compensation, and future outlook regarding the business as their place of employment.

"We believe the best cultures are created by investing in your people through their development," said Bert Bean, Insight Global CEO. "Since we only promote from within at Insight Global, investing in our people is exactly what we do. We believe in wrapping our arms around our people and making them the best versions of themselves. It helps them seize opportunities and allows them to grow personally, professionally, and financially. The biproduct of that mentality has led to a very special culture that we're proud of."

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com between Nov. 26, 2017 and Nov. 26, 2018. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. To qualify, Large companies (more than 500 employees) must have a minimum of 50 employee participants and Small/Mid-Size companies (fewer than 500 employees) must have a minimum of 15 employee participants. Winners were determined based on how their employees rated their CEO.

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specializes in sourcing information technology, government, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Insight Global completes more than 41,000 placements annually in short-term, long-term, contract-to-hire, and direct placement positions through our network of more than 49 regional offices across the U.S. and Canada. The company has been ranked one of the fastest growing staffing firms for the past 11 consecutive years and named the 3rd largest IT staffing firm in America by Staffing Industry Analysts for four consecutive years. We offer unmatched customer service by developing an in-depth understanding of client needs, providing qualified professionals, and tailoring managed services solutions for large projects, which allows clients to focus on expanding their business and achieving their goals.

