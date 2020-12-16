Insight Global Ranked on Comparably's Best Company Lists for 2020

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global has been featured as a Best Company for Culture and Best Company for Women by Comparably, and CEO Bert Bean was ranked on Comparably's Best CEO list. This is Insight Global's fourth consecutive year on all three lists.

The list for Best Company Culture can be viewed here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/nataliapeart/2020/12/14/best-company-workplace-culture-awards-2020/?sh=114037e834d3

The list for Best Company for Women can be viewed here: https://www.businessinsider.com/best-large-companies-for-women-according-to-female-employees-2020-12

The list for Best CEO can be viewed here: https://www.businessinsider.com/large-companies-best-ceos-comparably-2020-12

The awards are derived from anonymous surveys from employees who rate their companies on the Comparably site between Dec. 1, 2019-Dec. 1, 2020. The survey covers 50 questions in core culture metrics: compensation, perks and benefits, work-life balance, professional development, career opportunities, feelings about the culture, coworkers, leadership, and overall feelings of happiness, pride, and company outlook.

About Comparably

Comparably is a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site with a mission to provide more transparent and rewarding workplaces. Employees can access salary data and rate their companies, CEOs, and work experiences through the lens of specific demographics including gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, location, and education. With 10 million ratings from employees at over 60,000 U.S. companies, Comparably has become one of the most used SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third party sites for salary and workplace culture data. For more information on Comparably, go to www.comparably.com.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is an industry leading talent solutions firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. With more than 62 offices across North America, IG's staffing experts have helped more than 3,000 companies find the right people, resulting in more than 41,000 successful job placements in 2019 alone. While Insight Global is known for staffing and managed services, they have made strong company culture the centerpiece of their business, achieving several Best Workplace honors in Fortune Magazine and other publications. The Company's mission is to help its people to grow personally, professionally and financially so that they can "Be the Light" to the world around them.

