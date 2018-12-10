Insight Global's Bert Bean Ranked the 7th Best CEO in U.S. by Comparably

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global's Bert Bean has been ranked 7th on Comparably's 2018 "Best CEOs in the U.S." list. The winners of Comparably's annual Best CEOs awards received the highest ratings by employees who provided anonymous ratings on their CEOs to Comparably.com.

"Insight Global stood out as one of the best places to work overall and specifically for women, in addition to having an outstanding leader in Bert Bean," said Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. "It is clear that Insight Global's commitment to servant-based leadership and transparency is working because its employees continue to give the organization high ratings on Comparably across all facets of workplace culture."

Methodology

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com between Nov. 26, 2017 and Nov. 26, 2018. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required. To qualify, Large companies (more than 500 employees) must have a minimum of 50 employee participants, and Small/Mid-Size companies (fewer than 500 employees) must have a minimum of 15 employee participants. Winners were determined based on how their employees rated their CEO.

About Insight Global

Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specializes in sourcing information technology, government, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. Insight Global completes more than 41,000 placements annually in short-term, long-term, contract-to-hire, and direct placement positions through our network of more than 49 regional offices across the U.S. and Canada. The company has been ranked one of the fastest growing staffing firms for the past 11 consecutive years and named the 3rd largest IT staffing firm in America by Staffing Industry Analysts for four consecutive years. We offer unmatched customer service by developing an in-depth understanding of client needs, providing qualified professionals, and tailoring managed services solutions for large projects, which allows clients to focus on expanding their business and achieving their goals.

