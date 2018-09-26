INSIGHTEC Announces Expansion of Executive Management Team

HAIFA, Israel and MIAMI, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

INSIGHTEC®, a global medical technology innovator of incisionless surgery, today announced expansion of its executive management team. Dr. Arjun Desai joins in the newly formed position of Chief Strategic Innovation Officer and Jack Campo as Chief Legal & Business Development Officer.

"INSIGHTEC already has established R&D, regulatory and commercial teams in place for our next stage of commercial growth," says Maurice R. Ferré MD, INSIGHTEC'S CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Now is the time to add key experts to guide our future endeavors and to strengthen our business development, compliance and innovation pipeline."

Dr. Desai comes to INSIGHTEC from Johnson & Johnson Innovation, where he held the position of Vice President and Chief Operating Officer responsible for delivering on the goals and objectives across the global JLABS organization and the Center for Device Innovation. At INSIGHTEC, he will lead the strategy for future platforms, luminary development, clinical and economic data analytics and modeling, and Medical Advisory Board operational support.

Campo brings rich experience as a lawyer and business executive from Smith & Nephew, plc, where he served as Chief Legal Officer, and from General Electric, where he served in a variety of roles. He began his career as a transactions (M&A) lawyer with Davis Polk & Wardwell. At INSIGHTEC, he will lead governance, legal and compliance matters, corporate transactions, and corporate policy.

About INSIGHTEC

INSIGHTEC is a global medical technology innovator transforming patient lives through incisionless brain surgery using MR-guided focused ultrasound. The company's award-winning Exablate Neuro™ is used by neurosurgeons to perform the Neuravive™ treatment to deliver immediate and durable tremor relief for essential tremor patients. Research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. INSIGHTEC is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, Florida, with offices in Dallas, Tokyo and Shanghai.

