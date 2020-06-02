Insightful Science Acquires nQuery, Builds on Portfolio of Category-Leading Scientific Software Solutions

SAN DIEGO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insightful Science announced today it has acquired Statsols , the developer of nQuery , the world's most trusted clinical trial design platform.

Created by clinical trial design experts, nQuery is the software of choice for researchers who want to calculate sample size and power to optimize their clinical trial designs. It is proven to make clinical trials faster, less costly, and more successful. It covers all phases (I - IV) and all types of trial designs (classical to adaptive), ensuring researchers meet regulatory requirements and make clinical trials as efficient and ethical as possible.

To date, more than 50,000 researchers from around the world rely on nQuery, including labs at 45 of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies. The solution is also recognized by the leading regulatory bodies and last year 90% of organizations with FDA approved clinical trials used nQuery for study designs.

"We are very proud to announce the addition of nQuery to our portfolio," said Thomas Swalla, CEO of Insightful Science. "It's an excellent fit for our company as we continue to expand our capabilities from the pre-clinical market into the clinical ecosystem. The Statsols team cares deeply about serving their customers and patient outcomes, and the technology is world-class. We look forward to working together to help make clinical research as efficient and successful as possible."

"For 20 years, our vision has been to help advance clinical research and patient outcomes," said Mary Byrne, Founder of Statsols. "Now as part of Insightful Science, our fantastic team has the support needed to help drive future innovation and excellence."

"At Statsols, we strive to relentlessly innovate and further optimize clinical research to both save and improve lives," said Brendan Nyhan, CEO of Statsols. "The support of Insightful Science will help us accelerate our impact and further our mission. We are honored to be a part of an organization that serves more than 1 million scientists around the globe to advance their research."

Insightful Science will add Statsols to its Data Analysis & Visualization division. Other products within the portfolio include GraphPad Prism . Insightful Science also has a rapidly growing Bioinformatics division that includes the Geneious DNA data analysis solutions, Geneious Prime and Geneious Biologics , SnapGene , and the contract research organization (CRO) Cytapex Bioinformatics .

All the companies within Insightful Science continue to operate and serve customers under their respective brands. Visit www.insightfulscience.com for more information.

About Insightful Science

Insightful Science is a technology company with category-leading software designed to empower scientists at every step of the research and development process. More than 1 million scientists around the globe trust Insightful Science products to advance research and accelerate the pace of change. Products within the Insightful Science portfolio include GraphPad Prism , Geneious DNA data analysis solutions, Geneious Prime and Geneious Biologics , SnapGene and SnapGene Server , and the contract research organization (CRO) Cytapex Bioinformatics. Visit www.insightfulscience.com for more information about the company and its products.

About Statsols

Statsols ( www.statsols.com ) is the provider of nQuery, the complete trial design platform to make clinical trials faster, less costly, and more successful. nQuery is used to optimize clinical trial design in the largest biopharma companies, contract research organizations and research institutions worldwide. Created by clinical trial design experts, nQuery allows biostatisticians and researchers to identify issues early, adapt accordingly and most critically get better outcomes for their patients.

