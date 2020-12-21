InsightRX Adds Renowned Pharmacology Experts Drs. Richard Peck and Michael Rybak to its Scientific Advisory Board

"We are thrilled to have Drs. Peck and Rybak join our Scientific Advisory Board," said InsightRX CEO and cofounder Sirj Goswami. "Their experience and knowledge will be invaluable as InsightRX expands our precision dosing platform to additional therapeutic areas and hospitals across the U.S., as well as to pharmaceutical companies placing an early emphasis on precision dosing during clinical trials."

Dr. Peck has over 30 years' experience as a clinical pharmacologist with Glaxo Wellcome, Eli Lilly and Roche. His group at Hoffmann-La Roche defines dosing and explores response variability for small and large molecules throughout development, regulatory approval and subsequent clinical use. His current research focus is to develop ways to identify precision dosing algorithms in early clinical development that could be tested in pivotal pre-approval clinical trials, thereby enabling precision dosing to be integral to approval for new drugs. He earned his medical degree at St. John's College, Cambridge University and worked for several years as a hospital physician before embarking on a career in clinical pharmacology.

"I'm passionate about understanding the reasons behind variability in drug response among patients and pursuing opportunities to include precision dosing as a component in drug clinical trials and in many new drugs and regimens," Dr. Peck said. "I look forward to collaborating with InsightRX on groundbreaking solutions for cell and gene therapy and other clinical specialties."

Dr. Rybak is a professor of pharmacy and medicine, with a primary research focus on antimicrobial pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics (PK/PD) and the assessment of infectious disease health outcomes. He is director of the Anti-Infective Research Lab at Wayne State University, where he earned Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Public Health degrees. Dr. Rybak earned his PhD in Public Health and Epidemiology from Walden University.

"InsightRX is doing important work to provide clinicians with the tools they need to improve accuracy of drug dosing," Dr. Rybak said. "The precision dosing enabled by these tools reduces adverse drug events that can cause serious harm and ultimately helps ensure better outcomes for patients by supporting individualized care."

Drs. Peck and Rybak join current InsightRX SAB members Janel Long-Boyle, PharmD, PhD, associate professor and clinical pharmacologist at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF); Rada Savic, PhD, associate professor in Pharmacometrics at UCSF; and Michael N. Neely, MD, professor of pediatrics and clinical scholar at the University of Southern California (USC) and director of the USC Laboratory of Applied Pharmacokinetics and Bioinformatics.

The SAB provides expert scientific insight and advice in support of InsightRX's mission to maximize therapeutic success for all approved medications through precision dosing and clinical analytics. The InsightRX Nova precision dosing platform uses patient-specific data, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) models and Bayesian forecasting to understand each patient's unique pharmacological profile and guide treatment decisions. The InsightRX Apollo real-time analytics platform captures and reports on clinical and operational metrics to drive pharmacy quality improvement efforts. The SAB's guidance will support the advancement of both Nova and Apollo.

InsightRX has developed drug modules that can be used to individualize dosing for patients with infectious diseases, those undergoing cell and gene therapy, as well as patients receiving bone marrow and solid organ transplants. Drug modules are also available in oncology, inflammatory bowel disease, and hematology.

InsightRX recently announced a $10 million Series A funding.

