Insights & Outlook on the World Call Centers Industry, 2024 - Developing Markets Drive Growth

In-House

Outsourced

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Call Centers: A Quick Primer

Call Centers Tap Technology to Improve Operational Efficiency & Service Quality

Addressing the Evolving Customer Experience

Digital Transformation

Playing an Important Role

Outlook

Developing Markets Drive Growth

Outsourced Call Center Services Market

Despite Outsourcing Wave, In-House Call Centers Continue to Remain Dominant

Offshore Call Centers: The Key Growth Vertical for Developing World

A Brief Sketch of Major Offshore Destinations for Call Centers

Philippines

India

China

Malaysia

Czech Republic

Singapore

Brazil

Poland

Egypt

Mexico

Onshore Call Centers

Still in the Reckoning

Wave of Re-Shoring & Nearshoring Strategies

Right Shoring Gains Traction in Call Center Operations

Mass Market Call Centers Outnumber B2B Call Centers

Multiple Outsourced Call Centers: Order of the Day

Competition

Leading Players

Startups Spur Innovation in Call Center Industry

AirCall

EpiAnalytics

EvaluAgent

Pypestream

TalkDesk

TechSee

TouchCommerce

Sentient Machines

Upcall

Spurt in Mobile Telephony: The Key Driver of Industry Transformation Seen Over the Last Two Decades



2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Cloud Communications Continue to Reshape Call Centers market

OmniChannel Strategy Offers Holistic Support

Unified Communications Simplify Customer Engagement

Artificial Intelligence Enhances Call Center Productivity

Industry Displays Increasing Reliance on IVR

Integration of Social Media with Call Center Operations Opens New Possibilities

Opportunity Indicators

Sustained Increase in Importance of Self-Service

Focus Grows on Improved Contact Center Analytics

Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics Brings in Significant Benefits

Companies Target Multi-Skilled Employees

Increase in Remote Contact Center Agents

Building Meaningful Collaboration among Agents and the Way they Work

Multi-Language Contact Centers

A Key Trend

From Cost Centers to Profit Centers

Call Centers Go Beyond Service & Support Functions to Adopt Sales & Marketing Capabilities

Virtual Agents Model Emerges as a New Profitable Approach

Hosted or Virtual Call Centers on the Rise

Virtual Call Centers Promise New Opportunities

Improving Customer Experience' Turns into Core Area for Call Centers

Customer Experience Management: Leveraging Call Center Data with Decision Making

CEM as a Value Proposition

KPIs and Metrics Take Center Stage

Operational Efficiency Measures for a Call Center

Ranked in Order of Influence

Employee Satisfaction Measures for a Call Center

Ranked in Order of Influence

Gamification Grows in Popularity

Call Recording and Monitoring: A Proven Channel for Quality Improvement

Size of Call Center Remains the Key Criterion for Call Recording Technologies

Average Call Length Continues to be a Key Quantification Metric

Measurement of Agent Activity: A Critical Need

Increasingly Robust Consumer Satisfaction Measurements

Call Answering Speed: Key to Measuring Efficiency

First-Call Resolution: Key to Call Center's Success

Use of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Training

Microlearning Gains Attention

Social Learning

An Evolving Concept

Call Centers Embrace IP for Better Efficiency

VoIP: Fast Replacing Circuit-Switched Architectures

CRM: A Shot in the Arm for Call Centers

CRM Technologies Herald Evolution of Multimedia Call Centers

CRM Comes to Aid in Multilingual Interactions

From CRM to eRM: Multichannel Centers on the Rise

Call Center Applications Diversify to Include Mobile Apps

Video Emerges as a New Channel for Call Centers

Voice/Speech Based Technologies Empower Call Center Training & Operations

Voice-Driven CRM Enlarge Scope for Customer Interactions

Workforce Management Solutions to the Fore

Evolving Database Technologies and Management Strategies Guide Call Centers to Reach New Avenues

Customer Support & Sales Force Automation Dominate Software Applications

Multi-Site Call Routing Solutions: Popular with Large Global Firms

Automatic Call Distributing (ACD) Products - From Standalone to Open and Networked Systems

Key Issues

Growing Digital Engagement Drags Down Voice Based Customer Interactions

Simplifying Complexities in Call Center Processes: A Key Area of Focus

Call Centers & the Regulatory Environment

General Data Protection Regulation

Net Neutrality

Security and Privacy



3. A PEEK INTO VERTICAL END-USE INDUSTRIES

Introduction

End-Use Sectors for Call Centers: An Overview

Banking & Finance

Banks Increasingly Perceive Call Center as a Sales & Service Point

Technology-Driven Banks Offering Service Enhancements at Contact Centers

Intelligent Call Routing

Campaign Management Software

Integration of Call Centers and Bank Branches

Customer Differentiation

Improved Methodologies for Effective Cross Selling

Distribution & Retail

Insurance

Insurance Companies Lead in Call Center Technology Absorption

Insurers Make Call Center a Mainstay to Improve Customer Services

Healthcare

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Public Sector

Telecommunications



4. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW

Functional Definition

Call Center Activities

Inbound Call Reception and Routing

Automated Inbound Call Routing

Outbound Telemarketing Call

Call Handling Time

Complaints Handling

Customer Information Services / Help Desks

Debt Chasing

Field Service Support

Classification on the Basis of Ownership

In-House Call Centers

Outsourced Call Centers/Sub-Contractors

Sub-Contractors Vs. In-House Call Centers

Sub-Contractors Vs. In-House Call Centers: A Comparative Study

Classification on the Basis of Markets Served

Business-to-Business (B2B) Call Centers

Mass Market Call Centers

Universal Centers

Business-to-Business (B2B) Vs. Mass Market Call Centers

B2B Call Centers Vs. Mass Market Call Centers: A Comparative Study

Classification on the basis of Operations

Inbound Call Centers

Outbound Centers

Nature of Services Offered

Consulting

Outsourcing

Training

Call Center Technologies-By Area of Application

Voice

Telephone Switches (ACDs) and Voice Networks

Telephone Switches/Automated Call Distributors (ACDs)

Voice Networks

Voice Response Systems (IVR/VRU)

Voice Response Unit (VRU)

Speech Recognition Technologies

Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Customer Relationship Management

CRM Tools

Enterprise CRM

Mid-Market CRM

Customer Data Integration

Enterprise Analytics, Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing

Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

Web Integration (Text chat and Web Calls)

Web Chat

Web Call-back

Fully Integrated Unified Messaging System

Multimedia Technologies

Systems

ACD Systems

Automatic Call Distributor (ACD)

Outbound System

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) Systems

Voice Messaging Systems

Software

Cloud Center as a Service (CCaaS)

Workforce Management Software

Workforce Automation Software

Sales Force Automation Software

For Sales Executives

For Sales Manager

Customer Interaction Software

CTI Enabling Software

Call Monitoring Software



5. CALL CENTER CONSOLIDATION WHETHER, WHY AND HOW

Widely Dispersed Call Centers: A Key Rationale

Motivators for Call Center Consolidation

Costs of Scale



6. PERTINENT REGULATORY ISSUES

Call Centers

A Highly Regulated Industry

Legal and Regulatory Framework

Predictive Dialing

The Preface to the Showdown

Privacy Legislations

Federal Laws prohibits Sale of Consumer Health Data

Cell Phone Legislations Zap Outbound Calls?



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

PRA Group Sets up New Call Center

ACT Enters into Agreement with Tethr to Offer Communications Intelligence Platform

Avaya to Acquire Spoken Communications

Intelisys Forms Alliance with Talkdesk

Capita Extends Digital Customer Contact Partnership with M&S's

Amazon to Acquire Stake in Call Center

Innovest Global Acquires Call Center Resources

Twilio Introduces Flex Contact Center Solution

Talkdesk Unveils Enterprise Contact Center Platform

RingCentral Introduces New Integrated Collaborative Contact Center Solution

Dialpad to Launch Call Center Solution built on Google Cloud Platform

ZaiLab Introduces World's First Cloud-Based Call Center

Teleperformance Expands Operations into Kosovo

Convergys Opens Customer Service Center in Mauritius

Teleperformance Expands Operations into Peru

Vonage Expands Call-Center Partnership with inContact

Charter Communications Shuts Down Spectrum Call Center

Convergys to Open a New Location in Virginia

Marken Introduces Call Center for Patients enrolled in Clinical Trials

8x8 Adds New Capabilities to Virtual Contact Center Solution

Amazon Web Services Introduces Cloud-Based Amazon Connect Service

Masergy Introduces Cloud Contact Center

Dizzion Forms Partnership with Bright Pattern

Genesys Acquires Interactive Intelligence

KKR to Acquire Calabrio

Genpact Opens New Operations in Kuala Lumpur

Scandic Enters into Agreement with Transcom for Call Center Services

Tesco Enters into Strategic Partnership with Capita

Anyone Home Opens New Customer Contact Center

Empereon-Constar Opens New Call Center of Excellence

Alorica Acquires Expert Global Solutions

TCN Inc. Introduces New Trade-Up Program for Call Centers

WorkFlex Launches On-Demand Contact Center Technology for Optimizing Omni-Channel Workforce Scheduling

IBEX Global Starts New Facility in Nicaragua

3CLogic's Call Center Software Deployed at a Global BPO

Fusion to Acquire TFB

Ameyo Introduces a New Integrated Video Call Center Technology

BASF Introduces Call Center Service in Indonesia

Acquire BPO Establishes a New Delivery Center in the Dominican Republic

REDi Launches Call Center Service for Financial Institutions

Ameyo Introduces New Cloud Contact Center Software

Sprint to Wind Up Call Center in Rio Rancho

Wilmac Enters into a Reseller Agreement for VPI's Contact Center BI, Recording & Workforce Optimization Solutions



