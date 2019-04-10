Insights from Li Zhenguo, President of LONGi: How Solar Energy Reshapes the Future

"In fact, when solar power is cheap enough and its manufacturing is fully clean, it can also undertake another more important task - that of restoring the earth's ecosystem," Mr. Li said. It is estimated that if 70% of earth's deserts can be transformed to oasis, all carbon emissions generated by human activities can be absorbed, enabling a promising future for solar.

Looking at the future of PV technology, Mr. Li said, "The development of solar technology is changing every day. Paired with energy storage and global energy interconnections, we can solve issues with intermittency. By then, 'solar energy + storage' will be the future energy solution, and a powerful catalyst for climate change."

Zhenguo Li added that LONGi is dedicated to promoting solar power applications through technological innovations. Within the industry, LONGi has invested the most in R&D in the past several years.

At the same time, LONGi has been pursuing clean manufacturing. Since 2015, LONGi has sited its main production facilities in Yunnan, China and Kuching, Malaysia, where hydropower is plentiful. This power source conforms to LONGi's vision of "Producing clean energy with clean energy".

Recently, LONGi has been searching for coastal places with rich sunshine and appropriate terrain that is capable to realize a production model that completely powers solar manufacturing with solar energy. This is called 'Solar for Solar'. Here, LONGi can combine solar power and pumped hydro energy to make a value chain that is absolutely clean with zero carbon emissions.

SOURCE LONGi Solar