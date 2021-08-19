Insights Healthcare CMO Global Market to 2025 - Featuring Catalent, Recipharm, Aurobindo Pharma and Boehringher Ingelheim Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare CMO Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis global healthcare CMO market with impact of Covid-19 and market sizing. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, and market share by segments. A comprehensive segment analysis has also been provided in the report with their historical and forecasted value.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall healthcare CMO market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The market is highly fragmented, company profiling of major players of healthcare CMO industry such as Catalent Pharma Solution, Recipharm, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Boehringher Ingelheim has been done in the report. This segment of the report provides business overview, financial overview, and business strategies adopted by the respective companies.

Regional Coverage

Asia Pacific

ROW

An outsourcing in which a pharmaceutical firm contacts with a third party (contract manufacturing organization) for the manufacturing of components of its product or whole of its product is known as contract manufacturing. A contract manufacturing organization (CMO) undertakes the production of product(s) under the brand name of another firm.

A firm either big or mid-size selects a CMO for primarily two reasons: it wants to shift (or cut) its cost and focus to its core activities, or the development of its products require special or expert handling.

Healthcare CMOs can be segmented into pharmaceutical CMOs and medical device CMOs. After the discovery of chemical formula of a new drug, the pharmaceutical CMOs are given the task of manufacturing it into a whole product, so that the pharmaceutical companies are able to sell it into the market under their brand name. Services offered by pharmaceutical CMOs can be divided into two main activities: primary manufacturing (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and secondary manufacturing (Finished Dosage Formulation). Contract manufacturing for medical devices is one of the fastest growing segments of the medical device industry, as companies are in the race to bring new devices to the market.

The global healthcare CMO market has recorded progressive growth after the spread of COVID-19 and is expected to follow the same trend in coming years. The main driving factors for this growth are surging geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing spread of chronic diseases and escalating demand for generic drugs. Yet there are some challenges, which healthcare CMO industry faces, such as rapid technological advancement and dependent on patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secrets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Healthcare CMO Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Healthcare CMO Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Healthcare CMO Market by Segments (pharmaceutical and medical device)

3.2 Global Healthcare CMO Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Global Medical Device CMO Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market by Value

3.3 Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market Analysis

3.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market by Segments (active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and others (finished dosage formulation (solid dosage forms and injectable) and packaging))

3.4 Global Pharmaceutical CMO Market: Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient CMO Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Others Pharmaceutical CMO Market by Value

3.5 Global Healthcare CMO Market Regional Analysis

3.5.1 Global Healthcare CMO Market by Region (Asia Pacific and ROW)

3.6 Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: An Analysis

3.6.1 Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market by Value

3.6.2 Global Pharmaceutical CDMO Market by Region (the US, Europe, India, China and others)

4. CMO Regional Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare CMO Market Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare CMO Market by Value

4.2 ROW Healthcare CMO Market Analysis

4.2.1 ROW Healthcare CMO Market by Value

5. CDMO Regional Analysis

5.1 The US Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: An Analysis

5.1.1 The US Pharmaceutical CDMO Market by Value

5.2 Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: An Analysis

5.2.1 Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market by Value

5.3 India Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: An Analysis

5.3.1 India Pharmaceutical CDMO Market by Value

5.4 China Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: An Analysis

5.4.1 China Pharmaceutical CDMO Market by Value

6. Impact of Covid-19

6.1 Surge in Contracts to CDMOs

6.2 Supply Chain Issues amidst Surge in Demand for CDMOs

6.3 Preparedness Measures in the Event of Supply Chain Disruption

7. Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.1.1 Surging Geriatric Population

7.1.2 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

7.1.3 Increasing Spread Chronic Diseases

7.1.4 Escalating Demand for Generic Drugs

7.2 Challenges

7.2.1 Rapid Technological Advancement

7.2.2 Dependent on Patents, Copyrights, Trademarks and Trade Secrets

7.3 Market Trends

7.3.1 Escalating Role of Artificial Intelligence Technology

7.3.2 Evolution of Advanced Respiratory Equipment

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Global Healthcare CMO Market Players Financial Comparison

9. Company Profiles

9.1 Catalent, Inc.

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Business Strategy

9.2 Recipharm

9.2.1 Business Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Business Strategy

9.3 Aurobindo Pharma Limited

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Overview

9.3.3 Business Strategy

9.4 Boehringher Ingelheim

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Financial Overview

9.4.3 Business Strategy

