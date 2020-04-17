Insights Into Europe's Mobile Network Operators & MVNOs, 2020: Network Operators Increasingly Buying Into Fixed-Line Market in a Bid to Shore Up Revenue, Introduce Revenue Diversity and Increase Scale

DUBLIN, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe - Mobile Network Operators and MVNOs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides statistics and analyses on Europe's mobile phone market in the wake of evolving regulatory and operating challenges, including data on subscriber numbers among the key operators.



While population increases across Europe mean that there is a steady influx of new mobile subscribers, the market has a sufficiently high penetration rate that growth is largely lateral, in that subscribers are migrating from 3G to LTE networks.



The proportion of 2G subscribers has become negligible and considering that GSM infrastructure carries only a fraction of mobile data many network operators are aiming to close down their 2G services and repurpose spectrum and physical assets for LTE and 5G. However, since some use remains in 2G for low-bandwidth services such as Narrow Band-IoT and M2M, GSM infrastructure in some markets is being retained. In turn, operators are also looking to repurpose 3G infrastructure and spectrum as they gear up for 5G.



5G has now been deployed by several operators across Europe, and a large number of other services launches are expected through to 2022 following auctions for 5G-suitable spectrum in several bands. This is being undertaken through a coordinated Europe-wide approach to ensure that regional markets are prepared for 5G movement simultaneously. 5G-supported mobile data will be the main driver for revenue growth in coming years, given that voice and SMS services are no longer the cash-cows of former times.



Pressure on operator revenue from OTT services, pricing competition and the drive to include a large number of voice minutes and messages in bundles, has been exacerbated by ongoing regulatory measures aimed at reducing termination rates and roaming charges. In response, network operators have increasingly bought into the fixed-line market in a bid to shore up revenue, introduce revenue diversity, and increase scale.



Key Topics Covered



1 Regional Mobile Market Overview

1.1 Overview and analysis



2 Albania

2.1 Market analysis

2.2 Operator statistics

2.3 Telekom Albania (Albanian Mobile Communications)

2.4 Vodafone Albania

2.5 Albtelecom

2.6 Plus Communications

2.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



3 Austria

3.1 Market analysis

3.2 3 Austria (Drei Austria)

3.3 Orange Austria (historic)

3.4 A1 Austria

3.5 Magenta Telekom

3.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



4 Belarus

4.1 Market analysis

4.2 Belcel/Diallog

4.3 A1 Belarus

4.4 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)

4.5 BeST/life :)

4.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



5 Belgium

5.1 Market analysis

5.2 Operator statistics

5.3 Proximus

5.4 Orange Belgium (Mobistar)

5.5 BASE (Telenet)

5.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



6 Bosnia-Herzegovina

6.1 Market analysis

6.2 Operator statistics

6.3 BH Mobile

6.4 Mobilna Srpske (m:tel)

6.5 HT Mobile (Eronet)

6.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



7 Bulgaria

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Operator statistics

7.3 Vivacom

7.4 A1 Bulgaria (MobilTel/M-Tel)

7.5 Telenor Bulgaria (Cosmo Bulgaria Mobile/GloBul)

7.6 Mobile virtual network Operators (MVNOs)



8 Croatia

8.1 Market analysis

8.2 Operator statistics

8.3 Hrvatski Telekom (HT)

8.4 A1 Croatia

8.5 Tele2 Croatia

8.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



9 Cyprus

9.1 Market analysis

9.2 Operator statistics

9.3 Cytamobile-Vodafone

9.4 MTN Cyprus

9.5 Kibris Telekom

9.6 PrimeTel

9.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



10 Czech Republic

10.1 Market analysis

10.2 O2 Czech Republic

10.3 T-Mobile Czech Republic

10.4 Vodafone Czech Republic

10.5 Nordic Telecom (MobilKom/U:fon)

10.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



11 Denmark

11.1 Market analysis

11.2 Operator Statistics

11.3 TDC

11.4 Telenor Denmark

11.5 Telia Danmark

11.6 3 Denmark

11.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



12 Estonia

12.1 Market analysis

12.2 Telia Estonia (Eesti Mobiltelefon, EMT)

12.3 Elisa

12.4 Tele2 Estonia

12.5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



13 Finland

13.1 Market analysis

13.2 Operator statistics

13.3 Telia Finland

13.4 DNA

13.5 Elisa

13.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



14 France

14.1 Market analysis

14.2 Operator statistics

14.3 Orange

14.4 Altice France

14.5 Free Mobile

14.6 Bouygues Telecom

14.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



15 Germany

15.1 Market analysis

15.2 Operator statistics

15.3 Telekom Deutschland

15.4 Vodafone Germany

15.5 Telefnica Germany

15.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



16 Greece

16.1 Market analysis

16.2 Operator statistics

16.3 Wind Hellas

16.4 Vodafone Greece

16.5 Cosmote

16.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



17 Hungary

17.1 Market analysis

17.2 Operator statistics

17.3 T-Mobile Hungary (MTEL)

17.4 Telenor Hungary

17.5 Vodafone Hungary

17.6 Digi Mobile

17.7 MPVI Mobil

17.8 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



18 Iceland

18.1 Market analysis

18.2 Operator statistics

18.3 Major mobile operators

18.4 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO)



19 Ireland

19.1 Market analysis

19.2 Operator statistics

19.3 Vodafone Ireland

19.4 O2 Ireland (historic)

19.5 eir

19.6 3 Ireland

19.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



20 Italy

20.1 Market analysis

20.2 Operator statistics

20.3 Wind Tre (3 Italia/Wind)

20.4 TIM

20.5 Vodafone Italy

20.6 Iliad

20.7 Fastweb

20.8 MVNOs



21 Kosovo

21.1 Market analysis

21.2 Operator statistics

21.3 Vala

21.4 IPKO

21.5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



22 Latvia

22.1 Market analysis

22.2 Operator statistics

22.3 Latvia Mobilais Telefons (LMT)

22.4 Tele2 Latvia

22.5 Telekom Baltija/Triatel

22.6 Bit Latvia

22.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO)



23 Lithuania

23.1 Market analysis

23.2 Operator statistics

23.3 Telia Lithuania

23.4 Bit

23.5 Tele2 Lithuania

23.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



24 Luxembourg

24.1 Market analysis

24.2 Operator statistics

24.3 POST Telecom

24.4 Tango

24.5 Orange Luxembourg

24.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



25 Malta

25.1 Market analysis

25.2 Operator statistics

25.3 Vodafone Malta

25.4 GO Mobile

25.5 Melita Mobile

25.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



26 Moldova

26.1 Market analysis

26.2 Operator statistics

26.3 Orange Moldova

26.4 Moldcell

26.5 Eventis

26.6 Moldtelecom

26.7 IDC



27 Montenegro

27.1 Market analysis

27.2 Operator statistics

27.3 Telenor Montenegro

27.4 T-Mobile Montenegro

27.5 M:tel



28 Netherlands

28.1 Market analysis

28.2 Operator statistics

28.3 KPN

28.4 VodafoneZiggo

28.5 T-Mobile Netherlands

28.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



29 North Macedonia

29.1 Market analysis

29.2 Operator statistics

29.3 MakTel

29.4 A1 Macedonia

29.5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



30 Norway

30.1 Market analysis

30.2 Operator statistics

30.3 Telenor Mobil

30.4 Telia Norway

30.5 Mobile Norway

30.6 Teletopia

30.7 Ice

30.8 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



31 Poland

31.1 Market analysis

31.2 Operator statistics

31.3 Orange Poland (PTK Centertel)

31.4 Polkomtel/Plus GSM

31.5 T-Mobile Poland

31.6 P4/Play

31.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



32 Portugal

32.1 Market analysis

32.2 Operator statistics

32.3 MEO

32.4 Vodafone Portugal

32.5 NOS (Zon Optimus)

32.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



33 Romania

33.1 Market analysis

33.2 Vodafone Romania

33.3 Orange Romania

33.4 Telekom Romania Mobile (formerly Cosmote Romania)

33.5 Digi Mobil

33.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

33.7 Mobile Virtual Network Aggregators (MVNAs)



34 Russia

34.1 Market analysis

34.2 Operator statistics

34.3 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS)

34.4 VEON

34.5 MegaFon

34.6 Tele2 Russia/Rostelecom

34.7 SMARTS Group

34.8 Uralsvyazinform

34.9 VolgaTelecom

34.10 Skylink

34.11 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



35 Serbia

35.1 Market analysis

35.2 Operator statistics

35.3 Telenor Serbia

35.4 Mobilna Telefonija Srbija (MTS)

35.5 VIP Mobile

35.6 Mobile Virtual Network operators (MVNOs)



36 Slovakia

36.1 Market analysis

36.2 T-Mobile Slovakia (Slovak Telekom)

36.3 Orange Slovakia

36.4 O2 Slovakia

36.5 SWAN Mobile

36.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



37 Slovenia

37.1 Market analysis

37.2 Telekom Solvenia

37.3 A1 Slovenia

37.4 Telemach Mobil

37.5 T-2

37.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



38 Spain

38.1 Market analysis

38.2 Operator statistics

38.3 Movistar

38.4 Vodafone Spain

38.5 Orange Spain

38.6 Msmvil

38.7 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



39 Sweden

39.1 Market analysis

39.2 Operator statistics

39.3 Telia Mobile

39.4 Tele2 Mobile

39.5 Telenor Mobile

39.6 Net4Mobility

39.7 Hutchison 3G Sweden

39.8 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

39.9 Mobile Virtual Network Enablers (MVNEs)



40 Switzerland

40.1 Market analysis

40.2 Operator statistics

40.3 Swisscom Mobile

40.4 Sunrise

40.5 Salt Mobile

40.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

40.7 Mobile Virtual Network Enablers (MVNEs)



41 Ukraine

41.1 Market analysis

41.2 Vodafone Ukraine (MTS Ukraine)

41.3 Kyivstar

41.4 Lifecell (Astelit)

41.5 Ukrtelecom (Utel/TriMob)

41.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)



42 United Kingdom

42.1 Market analysis

42.2 Hutchison 3

42.3 O2

42.4 Vodafone

42.5 EE

42.6 Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

42.7 Mobile Virtual Network Enablers (MVNEs)



