Insights into Global High Voltage Switchgear Industries and Manufacturers to 2030 - by Equipment Type, Type of Use, Voltage Range and Customer Type

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The World Markets and Manufacturers of High Voltage Switchgear 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers High Voltage Switchgear >1kV segmented into the following types, for each country:



Equipment Type:

Fuses

Circuit Breakers

Switches

Panels, Boards & Modular Switchgear

Lightning Arresters

Type of Use:

Switchyards & Major Substations

Overhead line gear

Primary Distribution Equipment

Secondary Distribution Equipment

By voltage Range:

1 - 50kV - GIS/AIS/VAC etc.

50 - 150kV- GIS/AIS/VAC etc.

>150kV- GIS/AIS/VAC etc.

By Customer Type:

Utility Companies

Construction & Industry

Rail & Transport

Mining, Marine & Offshore

The report includes:

Detailed data on over 150 national markets for High Voltage Switchgear

Market values and growth rates for all countries, from 2015 to 2030

Market value and growth forecasts for all countries, from 2020 to 2030

Market value and growth forecasts by technology, all countries, from 2020 to 2030

Import and export values for each country by equipment type 2017 to 2019

Three year rolling average import values, with % shares by origin

A contact Directory of Major Manufacturers and Products Supplied

Estimates of sales of the world's leading manufacturers of High Voltage Switchgear, with estimates of sales per region, equipment type and customer type.

Production data (by value) for major manufacturing nations

Country infrastructure data



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Objectives and Scope

1.2 Methodology

2. Summary

2.1 Summary Tables

3. The World Market

3.1 World Market 2015 to 2020

3.2 Forecast World Market 2020-2030

4. Major Manufacturers of HV Switchgear

4.1 Major Manufacturers Sales by Region

4.2 HV Switchgear Industry Contact Details

4.3 Argentina

4.4 Australia

4.5 Austria

4.6 Belgium

4.7 Bosnia-Herzegovina

4.8 Brazil

4.9 Bulgaria

4.10 Canada

4.11 Chile

4.12 China

4.13 Colombia

4.14 Croatia

4.15 Czech republic

4.16 Denmark

4.17 Egypt

4.18 Estonia

4.19 Finland

4.20 France

4.21 Germany

4.22 Greece

4.23 Hungary

4.24 India

4.25 Indonesia

4.26 Iran.

4.27 Ireland

4.28 Israel

4.29 Italy

4.30 Japan

4.31 Malaysia

4.32 Mexico

4.33 Morocco

4.34 Netherlands

4.35 New Zealand

4.36 Norway

4.37 Pakistan

4.38 Peru

4.39 Philippines

4.40 Poland

4.41 Portugal

4.42 Romania

4.43 Russia

4.44 Saudi Arabia

4.45 Serbia&Montenegro

4.46 Slovakia

4.47 Slovenia

4.48 South Africa

4.49 South Korea

4.50 Spain

4.51 Sweden

4.52 Switzerland

4.53 Taiwan

4.54 Thailand

4.55 Tunisia

4.56 Turkey

4.57 Uae

4.58 Ukraine

4.59 United Kingdom

4.60 USA

5. Regional Markets

5.1 Western Europe

5.2 Eastern Europe

5.3 Former Soviet Union

5.4 North Africa

5.5 West Africa

5.6 Central Africa

5.7 East Africa

5.8 Southern Africa

5.9 Middle East

5.10 Indian Sub Continent

5.11 Asia

5.12 South America

5.13 Central America and the Caribbean

5.14 North America

5.15 Oceania



6. Production



7. Trade Analysis

7.1 Top 25 Exporters

7.2 Top 25 Importers

7.3 Export Values

7.4 Export Percentages

7.5 Import Values

7.5.1 HV Switchgear Imports by Region, by Country 2014 to 2019



8. Appendices

8.1 Exchange Rates

8.2 Estimated Production by Company by Country



9. Country Profiles by Region

9.1 Western Europe

9.2 Eastern Europe

9.3 Former Soviet Union

9.4 North Africa

9.5 West Africa

9.6 Central Africa

9.7 East Africa

9.8 South Africa

9.9 Middle East

9.10 Indian Subcontinent

9.11 Asia

9.12 South America

9.13 Central America & Caribbean

9.14 North America

9.15 Australasia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ntpi6a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

