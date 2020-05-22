Insights into North America's Biobanks Market 2020, Featuring Key Player Profiles Including Atlanta Biologicals Inc., BioLifeSolutions Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

DUBLIN, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Biobanks Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Stem cell practices are on the rise and are contributing to the development of new solutions for various diseases. Several advancements have been made in regenerative medicine through stem cell technology over the past decade. Thus, it has become one of the vital treatment methods for diseases, such as Alzheimer's, diabetes, cancer, and rare genetic diseases. In order to benefit from the existing therapies, umbilical cord cells and other stem cells are preserved in Biobanks. According to the Hastings Center, a non-profit organization, 300 million bio-specimen have been stored in the United States in various public and private biobanks.



With the increase in awareness about stem cell therapies, there have been a larger number of parents, who choose umbilical cord banks for their children. Biobanks not only aid in the therapies for genetic diseases, but also in medical research on rare genetic disorders. However, other factors such as rising burden of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure are also expected to drive the market in the forecast period



Based on Equipment, the market is segmented into cryogenic storage system, alarm monitoring systems and other equipment. Stem cell banking is considered as one of the most promising and emerging fields. The cryogenic storage systems, freezers, refrigerators, and all other storage devices in a biobank require continuous monitoring of various processes. This is effectively done only with an alarm monitoring system. Alarms are used at various stages, from filling to continuous monitoring of temperature. Hence, with advancements in technology and the rising adoption of automated storage systems, there is high demand for automated alarm monitoring devices, which is expected to fuel the market growth.



The market is competitive and with the entrance of key players, the market is expected to grow due to increased competition among the existing players. For instance, Atlanta Biologicals Inc. (Bio-Techne Corporation), Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioLifeSolutions Inc., Chart Industries Inc., Hamilton Company, Qiagen N.V, Sigma-Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA), Stemcell Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific and VWR International LLC are some of the companies that are operating in the biobank business on an international level with considerable presence in North America region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Advancements in Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Research

4.2.3 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Equipment

5.1.1 Cryogenic Storage Systems

5.1.1.1 Refrigerators

5.1.1.2 Ice Machines

5.1.1.3 Freezers

5.1.2 Alarm Monitoring Systems

5.1.3 Other Equipment

5.2 Media

5.2.1 Optimized Media

5.2.2 Non-optimized Media

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Human Tissue Biobanking

5.3.2 Stem Cell Biobanking

5.3.3 Cord Banking

5.3.4 DNA/RNA Biobanking

5.3.5 Other Services

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Regenerative Medicine

5.4.2 Drug Discovery

5.4.3 Disease Research

5.5 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles



Atlanta Biologicals Inc. (Bio-Techne Corporation)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioLifeSolutions Inc.

Chart Industries Inc.

Hamilton Company

Qiagen NV

Sigma-Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA)

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VWR International LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



