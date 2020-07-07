Insights into the Automotive Predictive Technology Global Market to 2027 - By Hardware, Vehicle Type, End-user & Geography

DUBLIN, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Predictive Technology - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Predictive Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Increasing adaption of predictive technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning and rising demand for technologically advanced vehicles are propelling market growth. However, issues associated with data security and its integration with existing software platforms is hampering the growth of the market.



Automotive predictive technology can be used in vehicles as it has a sensor embedded inside the vehicle that cautions the driver if the vehicle requires maintenance. The vehicle's performance is evaluated by the predictive system or innovation based on the state of the vehicle or mileage clocked. The system additionally provides information to the user about the malfunctioning of vehicle systems.



Based on the vehicle type, the commercial vehicles segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as the use of telematics in these vehicles is increasing as it contributes to fleet safety and also it mainly provides satellite navigation, GPS location tracking, and infotainment options. By geography, the Asia Pacific is going to have an anticipated expansion during the forecast period owing to increasing sales of commercial vehicles and passenger cars and fastest developing economies of the world such as China and India.



Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Predictive Technology Market include ZF, Visteon, Bosch, Valeo, Infineon, Harman, Garrett Motion, Continental, Verizon, and Aptiv.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

