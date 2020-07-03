Insights into the Clinical Nutrition Global Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers and Restraints

DUBLIN, July 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Nutrition Market By Route of Administration, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Nutrition Market size is expected to reach $44.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Clinical nutrition is a type of pharmaceutical product that keeps patients healthy with the necessary amounts of nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals. These nutritional components help to improve metabolic functions, release, and body absorption. Nutrition offers key nutrients, such as minerals, proteins, and vitamins. In addition, nutrition is an amalgamation of science and medicine that offers a wide range of nutrient medicines.



In treating the conditions associated with chronic diet malnutrition & treatments, clinical nutrition is being used extensively. Additionally, dietary improvements help people to get a correct diet and body balance. Clinical nutrition works in acute and ambulatory medical conditions including heart recovery, renal dialysis, diabetes, pediatrics, nutrition care, cancer, trauma, and treatments at wellness centers.



In most of the nations, it has also been shown that health spending tends to rise faster than economic growth, continuing a pattern that has been established across the decades. Subsequently, due to their broad applicability, the market is expected to grow higher as the spending in healthcare among the major countries of the world increases. Governments around the world, including private foundations and the international community, are offering many financial opportunities for clinical nutrition. National health institutes, the U.S Department of Agriculture, the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation, and the Nestle Foundation are major financing organizations.



Recent years have seen a high focus among businesses and clinics on fitness and wellness, aging, and disease prevention. In the presence of a variety of chronic disorders, such as coronary heart disease, ischemic stroke, diabetes, and some cancer indications, preventive medical treatment is successful and has been widely embraced by hospitals and clinics in North America. Furthermore, health expenditure continues to grow faster than economic growth in most countries. The emergence of fair, responsive, and efficient health services throughout North American countries has also led to the highest share of GDP for healthcare spending.



Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Nestle S.A.

Lonza Group AG

BASF SE

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Perrigo Company PLC

Hero Nutritionals, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Clinical Nutrition Market, by Route of Administration

1.4.2 Global Clinical Nutrition Market, by Application

1.4.3 Global Clinical Nutrition Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2016, Jan - 2019, Dec) Leading Players

3.3.3 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Mar - 2019, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Clinical Nutrition Market by Route Of Administration

4.1 Global Oral Market by Region

4.2 Global Enteral Market by Region

4.3 Global Parenteral Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Clinical Nutrition Market by Application

5.1 Global Cancer Market by Region

5.2 Global Neurological Diseases Market by Region

5.3 Global Gastrointestinal Disorders Market by Region

5.4 Global Metabolic Disorders Market by Region

5.5 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Clinical Nutrition Market by End User

6.1 Global Adults Clinical Nutrition Market by Region

6.2 Global Pediatric Market by Region

6.3 Global Geriatric Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Clinical Nutrition Market by Region

7.1 North America Clinical Nutrition Market

7.2 Europe Clinical Nutrition Market

7.3 Asia Pacific Clinical Nutrition Market

7.4 LAMEA Clinical Nutrition Market

7.5 LAMEA Clinical Nutrition Market by Application



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Abbott Laboratories

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers

8.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.2.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.3 Baxter International, Inc.

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.4 Pfizer, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.3 Research & Development Expense

8.4.4 Recent strategies and developments

8.4.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers

8.5 Nestle S.A.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research& Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.5.5.3 Geographical Expansions

8.6 Lonza Group AG

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expense

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

8.6.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers

8.7 BASF SE

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expense

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.8 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

8.8.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers

8.9 Perrigo Company PLC

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.10 Hero Nutritionals, Inc.

8.10.1 Company Overview



