Insights into the Distribution Board Global Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

The Global Distribution Board market accounted for $5.21 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $9.23 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Increasing access to electricity and growing construction & infrastructural activities are the major factors propelling market growth. However, factor such as product failures is hampering market growth.

A distribution board is also known as electric panel breaker panel or panel board. It is a characteristic of a power supply composition that segments an electrical power feed into supplementary circuits, although providing a protective fuse or circuit breaker for every circuit in a extensive field. Typically, in new boards, a main switch and additional residual current breakers with over current protection (RCBO) are also integrated. Distribution boards are normally used on provisional electrical installations.

Based on the end user, the transmission & distribution utilities segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the accounted for the largest share of the total market. Substations are a crucial element of any grid system, and require high-level protection to ensure the stability of the system. The increasing electricity access across the world would result in an increase in the number of substations, which would in turn, raise the demand for distribution boards.

By geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to lot of factors like the initiatives which have been taking place because of the effectual smart grid, industrialization, higher investments and urbanization in the upgrading of distribution and transmission infrastructure, energy efficiency measures and the renewable projects.

Some of the key players profiled in the Distribution Board Market include ABB Limited, Arabian Gulf Switchgear, East Coast Power Systems Limited, Eaton Corporation PLC., ESL Power Systems, General Electric, Hager, and Industrial Electric Mfg. (IEM), Larsen & Toubro, Legrand, NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty Ltd., Schneider Electric and Siemens AG.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Distribution Board Market, By Distribution Board

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Medium Voltage

5.3 Low Voltage



6 Global Distribution Board Market, By End-User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Commercial & Residential Infrastructure

6.3 Manufacturing & Process Industries

6.4 Transmission & Distribution Utilities

6.5 Other End Users

6.5.1 Power Generation

6.5.2 Transportation

6.5.3 Offshore

6.5.4 Mining

6.5.5 Marine



7 Global Distribution Board Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 ABB Limited

9.2 Arabian Gulf Switchgear

9.3 East Coast Power Systems Limited

9.4 Eaton Corporation PLC.

9.5 ESL Power Systems

9.6 General Electric

9.7 Hager

9.8 Industrial Electric Mfg. (IEM)

9.9 Larsen & Toubro

9.10 Legrand

9.11 NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty Ltd.

9.12 Schneider Electric

9.13 Siemens AG



