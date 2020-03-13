Insights into the EU4 Tele-Consultation Industry - Companies-to-Action, 2019

DUBLIN, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EU4 Tele-consultation Market - Companies-to-Action, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tele-consultation market is opening up in the EU-4 region with healthcare policies favoring telemedicine, as well as evolving reimbursement scenario. This has led to several companies providing solutions including tele-consultations, tele-diagnosis, tele-expertise, tele-monitoring, tele-surveillance and tele-assistance. These companies are offering solutions in partnership with healthcare providers, insurers and other organizations (B2B) as well as direct-to-consumer (B2C) and the government (B2G).



Tele-consultations have moved beyond just providing video consultations to exploring opportunities to offer value-added services including tele-diagnosis, tele-expertise, tele-monitoring, tele-surveillance and tele-assistance. There is significant potential to offer tele-triage solutions that enable increased outcomes especially as healthcare systems are transitioning to value-based care. Hence, tele-consultation service has crossed an inflection point and is expected to see rapid growth in the short to medium term. The tele-consultation market is attracting new entrants from local start-ups to international players.



There is a need for tele-consultations to strategically fit into the patient journey. Companies with a clear value proposition on how to augment patient journey and contribution to overall outcomes will fare well in this market. Furthermore, there are some market challenges including patient and physician resistance to adoption, fragmented reimbursements for services and the need for collaboration with the right partners (healthcare insurance, providers etc.).



In this context, this study has identified key market trends in tele-consultation services and evaluates the following growth opportunities within Germany, France, Spain and Italy within the B2C, B2B and B2G spaces in a bid to recommend market entry strategies.

Direct-to-Consumer Offering

Partnering with Healthcare Insurance

Video Consultation with Instant Messaging Service

Focus on Health Prevention

Partnering with Private Healthcare Facilities and Offering a Digital Platform

Research Benefits

The study helps to understand the market landscape and key demand areas for tele-consultation, identify the strengths and capabilities of key competitors and helps to identify key routes towards immediate and sustained market success.



Key Conclusion

This study will enable readers to anticipate the disruption caused by tele-health consultation services to healthcare delivery, understand the value proposition of competitors, and the evolution of the service along the care continuum. It will also help identify key opportunities to build and scale up remote health delivery service in the markets under study.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope and Segmentation

Key Objectives of this Study

2. Companies-to-Action (C2A) Overview

C2A Value Creators

Threats and Opportunities

3. Tele-consultation Market Overview

Definition and Solution Segments

Tele-Medicine Market Segmentation

Healthcare Data Type Standardized Definitions

Healthcare Spectrum Standardized Definitions

B2 Model Definitions

Various Business Models Identified

Core Product/Service Offerings

4. Companies-to-Action Profiles - Germany

TeleClinic

Patientus

Doctolib

Zava

Vitaphone

Sanvartis

Medgate

Medlanes

Medulife

Kaiku Health

Min Doktor

Livi Kry

Fernarzt

AK

Deutsche Arzt AG

Gemedo

Viomedi

Zumedu

5. Companies-to-Action Profiles - France

H4D

Doctolib

Zava

MdecinDirect*

Livi Kry

MesDocteurs

Parl'oGyn

Docly

Acetiam

Parsys Tele-medicine

Hellocare

QARE

Feeli

Feelae

Doctoconsult

Medaviz

Bepatient

Ortho by Bepatient

Avis2s

Patient Journey App

Comarch

Docavenue

Medicitus

6. Companies-to-Action Profiles - Italy

Ultraspecialisti

Webmedicine

Exprivia (Italtel)

Telbios

Tesi Square

Ticuro Reply

Vivisol

Remote Healthcare System

Dubitat

Europ Assistance

Comarch

Templar*

7. Companies-to-Action Profiles - Spain

Savia

Doctoralia

Mediktor

Dubitat

Knok

Ever Health

Mediconecta

Livi Kry

U-care

Kalapa Clinic

Medmesafe

Advance Medical

Comarch

Semesur

Sphera

Qoolife

Elma

Sanitas Blua

8. Competitive Playbook

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity in Germany

Strategic Imperatives for the Tele-consultation Market in Germany

Growth Opportunity in France

Strategic Imperatives for the Tele-consultation Market in France

Growth Opportunity in Spain

Strategic Imperatives for the Tele-consultation Market in Spain

Growth Opportunity in Italy

Strategic Imperatives for the Tele-consultation Market in Italy

