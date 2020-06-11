Insights into the Global Electrosurgical Devices Industry to 2027 - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Threats

DUBLIN, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrosurgical Devices - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electrosurgical Devices market accounted for $4, 813.37 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $10, 113.88 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. High number of surgical procedures globally and growing demand for advanced and reliable techniques for treating patients are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent government regulations for product approval is hampering the market growth.



Electrosurgical devices are used in surgeries such as cardiovascular surgery, gynecology surgery, general surgery, and others. These devices apply electric current for the thermal destruction of the focused tissues. Electrosurgical devices are utilized in surgical procedures to cut, coagulate, desiccate, and fulgurate the tissues. These devices are utilized in conjunction with specialized instruments.



Based on the type, the active electrodes segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as these electrodes are an essential part in surgeries and a wide variety of these electrodes is obtainable and are utilized based on particular variables. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to high-paced economic advancements, growing foreign direct investments, and rising awareness about advanced and minimally invasive surgical techniques.



Some of the key players profiled in the Electrosurgical Devices Market include Olympus Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Bovie Medical Corporation, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon US, LLC.), CONMED Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew Plc. And Boston Scientific Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Application

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electrosurgery Generators

5.3 Electrosurgery Instruments & Accessories

5.3.1 Electrosurgery Instruments

5.3.1.1 Bipolar Instruments

5.3.1.1.1 Bipolar Forceps

5.3.1.1.2 Advanced Vessel Sealing Instruments

5.3.1.2 Monopolar Instruments

5.3.1.2.1 Contact Monopolar Instruments

5.3.1.2.1.1 Suction Coagulators

5.3.1.2.1.2 Monopolar Forceps

5.3.1.2.1.3 Electrosurgery Pencils

5.3.1.2.1.4 Electrosurgery Electrodes

5.3.1.2.2 Non-Contact (Plasma)Monopolar Instruments

5.3.1.2.2.1 Helium Based Systems

5.3.1.2.2.2 Argon Based Systems

5.3.2 Electrosurgery Accessories

5.3.2.1 Patient Return Electrodes or Dispersive Electrodes

5.3.2.2 Foot Switches, Carts, and Tip Cleaners

5.3.2.3 Disposables, Care and Cleaning Agents

5.3.2.4 Cords, Cables, and Adapters

5.3.3 Electrocautery Devices

5.3.3.1 Monopolar Devices

5.3.3.2 Bipolar Devices

5.4 Dispersive Electrodes

5.5 Argon and Smoke Management Systems

5.6 Active Electrodes



6 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ultrasonic Devices

6.3 Monopolar Electrosurgery Devices

6.4 Bipolar Electrosurgery Devices



7 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Urologic Surgery

7.3 Orthopedic Surgery

7.4 Neurosurgery

7.5 Dental Surgery

7.6 Gynecology Surgery

7.7 Arthroscopy

7.8 Gastroenterology

7.9 ENT & Opthalmology

7.10 Dermatology & Cosmetology

7.11 Nephrology

7.12 Cardiovascular Surgery

7.13 General Surgery



8 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Specialty Clinics

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers



9 Global Electrosurgical Devices Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Olympus Corporation

11.2 Medtronic Plc.

11.3 Bovie Medical Corporation

11.4 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

11.5 BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

11.6 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon US, LLC.)

11.7 CONMED Corporation

11.8 B. Braun Melsungen AG

11.9 Smith & Nephew Plc.

11.10 Boston Scientific Corporation



