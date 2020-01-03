Insights Into the Global Feed Premix Market, 2019-2025 - Sustainability of Feed and Livestock Chain is a Major Challenge

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feed Premix Market by Ingredient Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Amino Acids, Antibiotics, Antioxidants, and Others), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals, Equine, and Pets), Form (Dry and Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Feed Premix Market Size is Estimated to be Valued at USD 21.6 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Reach USD 30.9 Billion by 2025, Recording a CAGR of 6.2%.



Demand for feed premixes is rising because of the increasing number of facilities for mass meat production. To ensure superior quality of animal products, livestock breeders use feed premixes as supplements to meet the dietary requirements of the livestock.

The key players in this market have been developing a range of innovative products to target specific animal needs. Thus, the feed premix market is gaining more global presence and acceptance among customers. Key participants in the feed premix market include Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Cargill, Inc. (US), ADM Co. (US), and InVivo NSA (France).



The amino acids segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.



By ingredient type, the amino acids segment is projected to hold the largest feed premix market share. Consumption of amino acid feed premixes has been on the rise, globally; Asia-Pacific and Latin America being high-growth markets. Markets such as China and India also benefit from the increasing domestic production of amino acids, especially lysine, as they are available at lower costs.



The poultry segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.



By livestock, the feed premix industry is segmented into poultry, ruminants, swine, aquatic animals, equine and pets. The per capita consumption of poultry meat is significantly higher than that of beef and pork, owing to the easier breeding of poultry birds and rising prices of red meat as compared to poultry. Feed premix promotes fiber digestion, which helps in the growth of ruminants during various growth stages.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the feed premix market owing to the presence of some of the primary compound feed, feed additives, and feed premix producers in the world such as China and India. Most of the South East Asian countries are also focused on the production of feed premixes due to the growing livestock population. The increasing trend of meat consumption in the Asia Pacific region has also led to the rise in the production of feed premixes.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in this Market

4.2 North America Feed Premix Market, By Livestock and Country, 2018

4.3 Feed Premix Market, By Ingredient Type and Region, 2018

4.4 Feed Premix Market: Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Demand and Consumption of Livestock-Based Products

5.2.1.2 Growth in Feed Production

5.2.1.3 Standardization of Meat Products Owing to Disease Outbreaks

5.2.1.4 Growth in Compound Feed Consumption

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Ban on Antibiotics in Different Countries

5.2.2.2 Increasing Cost of Feed Ingredients

5.2.2.3 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Developing Countries Emerge as Strong Consumers of Feed Premixes

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Identify and Adapt to Local Customer Requirements

5.2.4.2 Sustainability of Feed and Livestock Chain

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Raw Material Analysis

5.4.1 Total Production of Feed Ingredients and Their Usage in Feed

5.4.2 Price Analysis of Feed Raw Materials

5.5 Regulations

5.5.1 European Union

5.5.2 US

5.5.3 China

5.5.4 Canada

5.5.5 Brazil

5.5.6 Japan

5.5.7 South Africa



6 Feed Premix Market, By Ingredient Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Vitamins

6.2.1 Vitamins are Organic Substances That are Essential to the Normal Metabolic Processes of Animal Organisms

6.3 Minerals

6.3.1 Trace Elements Such as Zinc, Copper, and Manganese are Also Essential in A Balanced Diet for Improved Health and Productivity in Animals

6.4 Amino Acids

6.4.1 Amino Acids Helps the Animal Maintain A Balanced Pattern of Amino Acids to Maximize Growth Performance and Nitrogen Retention in the Livestock

6.5 Antibiotics

6.5.1 The Use of Antibiotics as Growth Promoters Leads to Enhanced Daily Growth Rates of Animals

6.6 Antioxidants

6.6.1 Antioxidants Conserve the Essential Nutrients and Improve Their Utilization By the Animals

6.7 BHA

6.8 BHT

6.9 Ethoxyquin

6.10 Others

6.11 Fibers

6.11.1 Nucleotides



7 Feed Premix Market, By Livestock

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Poultry

7.2.1 Feed Premixes Such as Vitamins, Minerals, and Amino Acids are Some of the Major Premixes Used in Poultry Feed for Better Quality and Quantity Production

7.3 Ruminants

7.3.1 Minerals are Fed to Ruminants Due to the Several Advantages and Health Benefits They Ensure More Viable Embryos, Higher Conception Rates

7.4 Swine

7.4.1 These Additives Aid in Increasing the Animals' Feed Intake, Reproductivity, and Growth Performance

7.5 Aquatic Animals

7.5.1 Vitamin B Complex and Vitamin C Play an Important Role in the Normal Functioning of Marine Animals

7.6 Equine

7.6.1 The Addition of These Premixes Not Only Aids in Improving Feed Quality By Improving Feed Intake, But Also Aids in Protecting the Feed Quality

7.7 Pets

7.7.1 The Addition of These Premixes Not Only Aids in Improving Feed Quality By Improving Feed Intake, But Also Aids in Protecting the Feed Quality



8 Feed Premix Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dry

8.2.1 Easy Handling and Storability, Usage in A Wide Range of Livestock Applications, and Lower Manufacturing Costs

8.3 Liquid

8.3.1 The Unavailability of Liquid Feed Premixes in Countries in Rest of the World (RoW) is Factor Contributing to the Smaller Share of This Segment in the Market



9 Feed Premixes Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The Demand for Poultry Meat & Poultry Products and Swine Meat is Expected to Grow in the Country

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 The Advantage of Lower Feed Cost Due to the Small Biofuel Industry, Which Allows More Grain Input in Livestock Breeding

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Russia

9.3.1.1 The Russian Meat Industry has Witnessed Significant Growth in Recent Years That has LED to Increased Consumption of Feed Premixes

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 The Domestic Consumption of Meat Products Significantly Drives the Demand for Essential Premixes in Livestock Feed

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 The Adoption of Mega-Farms and Intensive Factory Farming Solutions for Cattle, Poultry, and Swine are Projected to Drive Market Growth

9.3.4 Spain

9.3.4.1 Increasing Usage of Feed Premix in the Country has Been Witnessed in Order to Meet the Rising Demand for Meat and Dairy Products

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.5.1 According to Eurostat Data 2016, Italy has A Large Livestock Population in the Region

9.3.6 Germany

9.3.6.1 Adoption of Advanced Technology in the Livestock Industry to Increase the Use of Scientific Methods for the Production of Livestock

9.3.7 Netherlands

9.3.7.1 Meat Products From the Poultry, Beef, and Fish Industries Witness High Demand in the Netherlands

9.3.8 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 to Reduce the Incidence of Diseases Outbreaks, Farmers Emphasize on the Nutritional Needs of Livestock in Their Early Life Stages

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 The Feed Industry is Expected to Grow in the Next Six Years in Tandem With the Country's Livestock Sector

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Stability in Feed Prices Encourages Farmers to Increase the Value Addition to Feed, to Improve Feed Safety and Quality

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Increasing Feed Production to have A Proportional Impact on the Consumption of Feed Premix

9.4.5 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.5.1 The Meat Processing Industry in Australia & New Zealand is Booming Due to the Low Cost of Operations

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4.6.1 Commercialization of Livestock Due to the Increasing Demand for Livestock Products has Resulted in Significant Changes in Livestock Feed Patterns

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Lucrative Opportunities for Feed Premix Manufacturers Within Poultry and Aquafeed

9.5.2 Argentina

9.5.2.1 Export Opportunity From Poultry to Boost the Sales of Feed Premixes

9.5.3 Mexico

9.5.3.1 Lucrative Opportunity for Premix Manufacturers Within the Poultry Industry

9.5.4 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 Middle East

9.6.1.1 Countries Such as Saudi Arabia are Expected to Be Key Revenue Generators Owing High Consumption of Poultry Products

9.6.2 Africa

9.6.2.1 Rise in Population Expected to Increase Demand for Animal Protein Sources Eventually Boosting Sales of Feed Premixes



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 Expansions

10.4.2 Acquisitions

10.4.3 Joint Ventures



11 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

11.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

11.2 Nutreco N.V.

11.3 Cargill

11.4 DLG Group

11.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

11.6 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

11.7 Land O'lakes, Inc.

11.8 Ab Agri Ltd.

11.9 Phibro Animal Health Corporation

11.10 BEC Feed Solutions

11.11 Kg Group

11.12 Devenish Nutrition, LLC

11.13 Lexington Enterprises Pte. Ltd.

11.14 De Heus Animal Nutrition B.V.

11.15 Megamix LLC

11.16 Agrofeed Ltd.

11.17 Cladan S.A.

11.18 Kaesler Nutrition GmbH

11.19 Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.

11.20 Advanced Animal Nutrition Pty. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ti4qb0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

