Insights into the Global Indoor Location Market 2018-2027 - The Growing Popularity of Location-enabled Services is Driving Growth
Apr 05, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor Location Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Deployment Type; by Technology; by Components; by Application and Verticals; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The indoor location market is US$ 3,493.8 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% to account for US$ 24,601.1 Mn by 2027.
The indoor location market has gained substantial traction in the past few years owing to the growing number of connected assets, equipment, machinery, and critical components. Further, the indoor location-based solution and services provide an opportunity to the leading enterprises to leverage their existing IoT infrastructure towards achieving superior operational efficiencies.
Among developed economies, the growing emphasis towards superior and exclusive customer experience primarily in the retail sector is gaining significant momentum among countries such as UK, U.S., Germany, and South Korea among other developed economies. Thus, the demand for products as well as sales & marketing optimization is expected to be the significant market driving force in the coming years.
A key trend which will predominantly affect the indoor location market in a coming year is the cross-pollination of technologies by the industry participants in order to cater to various indoor location applications. Leading indoor location vendors in the indoor location market are shifting from offering the closed solution to opening up the application layer and combining the most potent components. For instance integration of BLE and UWB. In the coming years the indoor location market is anticipated to witness rising instances of usage of the hybrid technologies.
Indoor location market by application is segmented into remote monitoring, customer experience management, inventory management, emergency response management, sales and marketing optimization, risk management, predictive asset analytics, and others. The application for an indoor location in recent years has witnessed a drastic increase across the globe. These applications vary from customer assistance and marketing to disaster management and recovery, asset management & tracking, security.
Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
2. Key Takeaways
3. Indoor Location Market Landscape
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.2.1 Global Indoor Location Market - by Deployment Type
3.2.2 Global Indoor Location Market - by Technology
3.2.3 Global Indoor Location Market - by Components
3.2.4 Global Indoor Location Market - by Application
3.2.5 Global Indoor Location Market - by Vertical
3.2.6 Global Indoor Location Market - by Geography
3.3 Pest Analysis
4. Indoor Location Market - Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Popularity of Location Enabled Services
4.1.2 Extended Services From Connected Devices
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.2.1 Lack of Standardization and High Implementation Cost
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Organizations Will Scale RTLS Deployments To the Next Level
4.3.2 Location Accuracy Will Drive New Applications
4.4 Future Trend
4.4.1 the Companies In the Indoor Location Market Would Be Cross-Pollinating Technologies In Order To Cater Potent In Door Location Applications
4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints
5. Indoor Location Market - Global Analysis
6. Indoor Location Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Deployment Type
6.1 Overview
6.2 Indoor Location Market Breakdown, by Deployment Type, 2018 & 2027
6.3 On-Premises Market
6.4 On-Cloud Market
7. Indoor Location Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Technology
7.1 Overview
7.2 Indoor Location Market Breakdown, by Technology, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Tags Market
7.4 Nodes Market
7.5 Ultra Wide Band Market
7.6 Bluetooth Market
7.7 Wi-Fi Market
7.8 Visual Light Communication Market
7.9 RFID Market
7.10 Others Market
8. Indoor Location Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Components
8.1 Overview
8.2 Indoor Location Market Breakdown, by Components, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Hardware Market
8.4 Software Market
8.5 Service Market
9. Indoor Location Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Indoor Location Market Breakdown, by Application, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Remote Monitoring Market
9.4 Customer Experience Management Market
9.5 Inventory Management Market
9.6 Emergency Response Management Market
9.7 Sales & Marketing Optimization Market
9.8 Risk Management Market
9.9 Predictive Asset Analytics Market
9.10 Others Market
10. Indoor Location Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Vertical
10.1 Overview
10.2 Indoor Location Market Breakdown, by Vertical, 2018 & 2027
10.3 Hospitality Market
10.4 Manufacturing Market
10.5 Retail Market
10.6 Transportation & Logistics Market
10.7 Entertainment Market
10.8 Public Buildings Market
10.9 Others Market
11. Global Indoor Location Market - Geographical Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America Indoor Location Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
11.3 Europe Indoor Location Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
11.4 Asia Pacific (APAC) Indoor Location Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
11.5 Middle East & Africa Indoor Location Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
11.6 South America Indoor Location Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Market Initiative
12.2 Merger and Acquisition
12.3 New Development
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Product Mapping
13.2 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Indooratlas Ltd.
14.2 STMicroelectronics N.V.
14.3 Geomoby
14.4 Senion
14.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
14.6 Zebra Technologies Corporation
14.7 Broadcom Inc.
14.8 Qualcomm Incorporated
14.9 Ericsson
14.10 Micello Inc. (Here Global B.V.)
