Insights Into the Global Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Type, Treatment Type, Mode of Administration, Molecule Type, Gender, and Region (2019-2024)

Jun 13, 2019, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Leukemia Therapeutics Market by Type (CLL, ALL, CML, AML), Treatment Type (Chemotherapy & Targeted Drugs), Mode of Administration (Oral, Injectable), Molecule Type (Small Molecules, Biologics), Gender, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The leukemia therapeutics market is expected to USD 17,072.7 million by 2024 from USD 12,287 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The market for leukemia therapeutics is mainly driven by the high prevalence of the disease. Asia and Europe have shown high prevalence rates, followed by North America - as a result, these are the key regional markets for leukemia therapeutics. This is mainly due to their growing geriatric populations. Other factors driving market growth include the introduction of innovative therapies for leukemia. However, complexities in manufacturing serve as a key restraint to market growth.
Companies in this market are required to comply with stringent regulations during product manufacturing and testing, which considerably slows the introduction of new products in the market. In this report, the leukemia therapeutics market is segmented into leukemia type, molecule type, treatment type, gender, mode of administration, and region.
The leukemia therapeutics market in North America is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. There has been a tremendous increase in cell-based research activities in the past decade. Increasing research activities in the field of leukemia therapeutics and growing awareness of personalized medicine have also resulted in the establishment of stem cell banking and tissue engineering.
With the increase in research-driven activities in North America, the demand for regenerative medicine is expected to rise significantly. Some companies operating in the North American leukemia therapeutics market are Novartis (Switzerland), Celgene (US), and Pfizer (US).
Recent Developments
- In January 2019, the EU approved BLINCYTO (blinatumomab) in patients with Philadelphia chromosome negative minimal residual disease-positive B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. BLINCYTO is the first and only therapy for a minimal residual disease that has been approved by the EU.
- In September 2018, blinatumomab received approval in Japan for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
- In July 2017, Celgene Corporation entered into a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize BeiGene's investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317, for patients with solid tumor cancers. In addition to it, BeiGene acquired Celgene's commercial operations in China and gained an exclusive license to commercialize Celgene China's cancer portfolio, inclusive of Vidaza.
Key Questions Addressed
- What are the growth opportunities in the leukemia therapeutics market across major regions in the future?
- Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of leukemia therapeutics market drugs and immunotherapies. Will this scenario continue during the next five years?
- Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?
- What are the various leukemia drugs types and treatment type and their respective market shares in the overall market?
- What are the new trends and advancements in the leukemia therapeutics market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.2.1 Markets Covered
1.2.2 Years Considered for the Study
1.3 Currency
1.4 Limitations
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Secondary Data
2.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.3 Primary Data
2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.6 Assumptions for the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Leukemia Therapeutics: Market Overview
4.2 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type & Mode of Administration (2019)
4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Leukemia Therapeutics Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Leukemia
5.2.1.1.1 Growth in Geriatric Population
5.2.1.1.2 Rising Cancer Occurrence Among Children
5.2.1.2 Introduction of Innovative Therapies
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Complexities in Manufacturing
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
6 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Type of Leukemia
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
6.2.1 Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Accounts for the Largest Share of the Leukemia Therapeutics Market Primarily Due to the High Incidence of This Disease Worldwide
6.3 Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
6.3.1 The Incidence of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Increases With Age and is More Common in Men Than Women
6.4 Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
6.4.1 Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Mostly Affects Children Between 3 and 7 Years of Age
6.5 Acute Myeloid Leukemia
6.5.1 Acute Myeloid Leukemia is the Most Common Acute Leukemia Affecting Adults
7 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Treatment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy
7.2.1 Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy Segment Accounts for the Larger Market Share Due to the Higher Efficacy & Success Rate Associated With Them as Compared to Chemotherapy
7.3 Chemotherapy
7.3.1 Chemotherapy is Effective and Essential for Cancers Such as Leukemia That have Spread Throughout the Body
8 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Molecule Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small Molecules
8.2.1 The Small Structure and Chemical Composition of Small Molecules Help Them to Easily Penetrate Cell Membranes
8.3 Biologics
8.3.1 This Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
9 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Mode of Administration
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Oral Mode
9.2.1 Drugs Administered Orally have Lesser Complications
9.3 Injectable Mode
9.3.1 Injectable Mode of Administration is Less Preferred Than the Oral Mode of Administration
10 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Gender
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Males
10.2.1 Men are at Higher Risk of Developing Leukemia Than Women
10.3 Females
10.3.1 Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Remains Common Among Women
11 Leukemia Therapeutics Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.1.1 US Accounted for the Largest Share of the North American Market Due to the High Prevalence of Leukemia in the Country
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.2.1 Government Initiatives to Support Leukemia Research and Develop Novel Immunotherapies is Expected to Support the Growth of the Canadian Leukemia Therapeutics Market
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Germany has A Strong Foundation for R&D, Including Over 1,000 Public and Private Institutions
11.3.2 UK
11.3.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population in the Country to Drive Market Growth as the Incidence of Cancer is Higher in the Geriatric Population
11.3.3 France
11.3.3.1 Rising R&D Expenditure is A Major Growth Driver in France
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.1.1 Comparatively Lenient Regulations and Rising Geriatric Population Will Drive Market Growth
11.4.2 China
11.4.2.1 Favorable Investments and Government Support Will Contribute to the Growth of the Chinese Market
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 Shortage of Skilled Professionals May Restrain the Growth of the Indian Market
11.4.4 RoAPAC
11.5 Rest of the World
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018
12.3 Key Strategies
12.3.1 Regulatory Approvals/Launches
12.3.2 Acquisitions
12.3.3 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships
12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (2018)
12.4.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria
12.4.2 Visionary Leaders
12.4.3 Innovators
12.4.4 Dynamic Differentiators
12.4.5 Emerging Companies
12.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-UPS (2018)
12.5.1 Progressive Companies
12.5.2 Starting Blocks
12.5.3 Responsive Companies
12.5.4 Dynamic Companies
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Novartis AG
13.2 AbbVie
13.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb
13.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche
13.5 Sanofi
13.6 Pfizer
13.7 Amgen
13.8 Gilead Sciences
13.9 Takeda
13.10 Celgene
