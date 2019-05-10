Insights Into the Global Market for Internal Nasal Dilators, 2019 to 2023 - Huge Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 10, 2019, 10:00 ET

DUBLIN, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Internal Nasal Dilators Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The internal nasal dilators market will register a CAGR of almost 9% by 2023.

Respiratory diseases such as asthma is increasing due to the urbanization and the increasing air pollution caused by the high level of harmful air pollutant emissions such as carbon monoxide, sulfur oxides, and nitrogen oxides from the vehicles and industries. Thus, breathing difficulties in individual will drive the growth of the global internal nasal dilators market.

Growing awareness of benefits of internal nasal dilators

The rise in the awareness of the benefits of internal nasal dilators is due to the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders such as sleep apnea. Vendors in the market provide information on internal nasal dilators through videos, brochures, and more in the form of customer reviews and other such methods.

Limitation associated with internal nasal dilators

Limitations associated with are nose bleeding, tongue sourness, withdrawal sensation, stinging sensation, throat discomfort, blemishes, causing pain. Thus, these limitations are expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the internal nasal dilators during the 2019-2023, view the full report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the urbanization and increasing pollution and growing awareness of benefits of internal nasal dilators, will provide considerable growth opportunities to the internal nasal dilators manufactures.

Key Players

  • M&M Pure Air Systems LLC
  • Rhinomed Ltd.
  • S.A.S Sibiotech
  • Sanostec Corp.
  • Snorecare
  • Splintek Inc.

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Smooth - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Ribbed or winged - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Snoring - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Deviated septum - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Sinusitis - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Sleep apnea - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Demand for custom-fit and reusable internal nasal dilators
  • Huge growth potential in emerging economies
  • Easy availability of internal nasal dilators through online platforms and as over-the-counter products

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • M&M Pure Air Systems LLC
  • RHINOMED Ltd.
  • S.A.S Sibiotech
  • SANOSTEC CORP.
  • Snorecare
  • Splintek Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12eear

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

The Data Analysis, Storage & Management Market in Life...

The Global Market for Immunohistochemistry to 2023 by End-user...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Insights Into the Global Market for Internal Nasal Dilators, 2019 to 2023 - Huge Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

News provided by

Research and Markets

May 10, 2019, 10:00 ET